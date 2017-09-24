Came upon the 2017 Distinguished Gentlemans Ride on Sunday morning, where they were all meeting up in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood for the start of the 11 am ride. The ride includes classic and vintage motorcycles where the owners unite to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer and men's health issues. Money raised supports the Movember Foundation. This is a worldwide event and every city's ride takes place on Sunday, September 24 this year.

Around the world, tens of thousands gentlefolk don their gentle gear and participate. The first ride in 2012, 2500 people took part, in 2016 it was over 56,000.

Over $4 million has been raised so far. Miami's ride was from Wynwood down south to the Schnebly Redland's Winery.

Here are a bunch of pictures from this morning’s starting point in Wynwood, FL.

