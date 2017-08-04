Ditch the Makeup: Sans Powder for Women’s Empowerment

5 Reasons to Embrace the No Makeup Movement
National No Makeup Day occurred late April 2017 where many women left the MAC foundations behind, put the Maybelline mascaras aside, and made a statement about feeling comfortable in their own beautiful skin.
Several celebrities sparked the movement by showing their bare faces on social media with no makeup selfies. Alicia Keys has lead the pack, and publicly stated in a letter titled Time to Uncover that she will no longer use any makeup in her professional or personal life. This is the singer-songwriter’s way of truly being herself, without covering up her true self.
Soon this movement gained national support, not only from celebrities, but from numerous women nationwide. #NoMakeupMondays with unfiltered faces emphasized the importance and beauty of going au naturel in an increasingly aesthetic society.
For some women, choosing not to wear makeup may just be a way to save morning time and effort, but for others it’s a life changing journey. The choice to forego makeup may be simple, but the next step may be more difficult: feeling confident. Recently, women have called attention to the No Makeup Movement by encouraging other women to drop the makeup and change their daily routine so women can go outside feeling happy, confident, and most importantly - themselves!
In honor of the No Makeup Movement, we’re sharing 5 reasons to ditch the lipstick and eyelash curler in favor of your own natural beauty.
- Summer Sweat Chances are that this summer you’re going to be laying poolside or enjoying outdoor activities. So consider skipping the makeup! Let your face and skin relax without several layers of foundation that’s bound to wash off with water or sweat. Instead, opt for sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun’s blazing UV rays while you enjoy the warm weather.
- ‘M’ stands for Money & Makeup Between the $80 Viseart highlight and contour palette and the $40 MAC conceal and correct palette, makeup is an investment. Don’t break your piggy bank purchasing products that hide your natural face. Instead, save that money or spend it on things you truly need, like shoes!
- Take Care of Your Skin No one’s skin is perfect. If you have a spot that bothers you, another option is to invest in skin care or facial products to correct or improve skin imperfections. If you enhance your skin, this reduces the need to cover. It’s important to wash your face as soon as you wake and before going to sleep. Many skin care professionals recommend occasional exfoliation to attain healthy, beautiful skin. According to Dermascope, moisturizing is a recommended daily skin care regimen.
- Live for Yourself In the past, Alicia Keys, the no makeup queen, couldn’t leave the house without applying makeup. In 2016, Keys wowed the world by stepping onstage with a fresh face, and made a powerful statement for women’s natural beauty and confidence. After she stopped wearing makeup she realized that she’d been using it for others, rather than herself. Not wearing makeup reveals a confident woman who doesn’t care what others think.
- Imperfection is Beauty Lots of pressure and expectations come with being a woman, which can often disguise character. Appreciate your natural beauty and don’t be afraid to show the world! Being comfortable in your skin is beyond admirable and inspiring. Embrace all your imperfections because beneath all that makeup, you’re beautiful.
Keep the trend going if you started on No Makeup Day or use this summer to kickstart your natural look. Feel confident and appreciate your beauty, and don’t forget to take a #NoMakeupSelfie. Imperfect is the new perfect!
