Diversion by Aspersion: Trump's Latest Tweet at the G-20 Summit

Give the hobgoblin with the bad comb-over his due: He knows how to divide and distract, to divert attention by casting aspersions on others.

The latest Trump tweet that showcased this tactic came today at the G-20 Summit when Trump tweeted the following:

"Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!"

The Washington Post analyzes why this tweet is so wrongheaded and misleading, but a factual analysis won't matter to Trump's legion of followers.

There's a method to Trump's madness. By continuing to vilify Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and smaller fish like John Podesta, he's distracting Americans from his own problems with the FBI. He's saying the real crooks, the true inept leaders, are Democrats. Somehow, he thinks this "look over there!" misdirection ploy will work. And he may well be right. Trump learned a lot from "reality" TV and wrestling shows, including how to entertain people even as he exploits them.

When I think about Trump, I come back to one of my father's favorite sayings: the empty barrel makes the most noise. Trump always makes a lot of noise, but there's nothing there. There's no substance. The noise, because it's so loud and annoying, briefly grabs your attention, then it's gone.

Yet the damage it does isn't gone. Even as we become accustomed to the thunder of Trump's tweet storms, we're slowly losing our hearing. By hearing, I mean our ability to discern truth, or at least to block out the thunderous distraction of big lies.

When the president is a walking (or golf cart-riding), tweeting, fabricating, drum-beating clown, democracy can't help but suffer.

More and more under Trump, discourse in America is being degraded. But the bigger problem may be that not enough Americans seem to care.