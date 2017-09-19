Diversity and Inclusion Is Not the Solution

By Terry Soto, Strategy Consultant and Author

Some of you are likely surprised by the title of this blog especially when we all know that Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) plays a significant role in making companies smarter, more creative, more profitable and -- importantly for diverse employees -- fair.

However, many companies trying to accelerate sales among diverse consumers believe they can do so simply by having a D&I team in place. Simply put, D&I by itself, is not set up to grow sales among diverse consumers any more than it can grow sales among any of a company’s existing consumer targets.

In most organizations, D&I is the purview of Human Resources (HR) and is key to the creation of the organization’s vision to increase diversity and create a work climate that leverages diversity to achieve higher performance – internally for the company. It’s an increasingly valuable HR component. D&I should be leveraged to intentionally and strategically hire and develop diverse employees in areas of the organizations where diversity can contribute to more diverse thinking and solutions. Solutions which have greater relevance and align with the needs and wants of an ever-evolving U.S. demographic.

However, neither HR nor D&I plan develop business and marketing strategies. They do not manage their implementation. It stands to reason that just having a D&I team within HR or as an independent function is not sufficient to accelerate sales among diverse consumer targets nor should having a D&I function be the reason a company decides to target diverse consumers.

On one occasion, I was preparing for a presentation with client from a large retail pharmacy organization who said. “our communications director believes we ought to start the presentation by saying that Hispanics are a very important target to the company because we have a strong culture of diversity and inclusion.” My polite response was that the company didn’t decide to target Hispanics because it has a culture of D&I any more than it targets women or seniors for the same reason. I added that the reason this company or any company decides to target Hispanics or women or seniors or Hispanic women and Hispanic seniors is hopefully because at some point, their strategy folks did the analysis and identified these segments as high value consumers who contribute strongly to the company’s overall sales growth. There was dead silence on the line. Long story short, we did not start the presentation as suggested.

I advise my best clients to think carefully about how diverse high value targets are defined, positioned and managed. Diverse targets ought to be targeted for one reason and one reason only – because they represent the potential to grow sales. New targets must be approached as part of the larger business context. The same methodical approach typically used by a company to define their existing high value targets must be applied to all new potential high value targets. And, once they’ve been defined as such, they must be managed in the same manner as the company’s other customers.

All high value consumers should be integrated into the same research, insights, implications, planning, strategy development, implementation process. Targeting new high value consumers to drive incremental growth for a company must be part of an internal integrated strategic process. This means that if your high value targets are females, age 25-45, who are married, have three children and shop supermarkets three times a week, then all target consumers including diverse consumers who meet these criteria must be treated as part of a single target.

Yes, there will be important cultural insights that will surface from the research that will point to different values, attitudes and purchase habits, but the appropriate planning and strategy teams and their third-party expert partners will take these insights and define the implications for how the company will align and optimize these customer journeys accordingly to maximize sales.

Responsibility for sales growth results among high value targets whether they be multicultural or not must be owned by the business units or divisions who own the P&L. This is the only way to ensure that new high potential targets make strategic sense and that the company’s delivery is aligned to enable meeting performance goals.