Diversity beyond statistics

Routinely, I come across leaders and executives from various governmental, non-profit, and private organizations proudly displaying the progress they have made in diversity and inclusion. It’s commendable! Similarly, I come across a lot of individuals who believe they are inclusive but the bigger question boggling the mind of corporates and mid-level managers is how to integrate this successfully in an organization as a long term idea. The answer to this lies in understanding the meaning of exactly what entails diversity and inclusion.

Fundamentally speaking, diversity refers to any dimension that is used to differentiate groups of people or even individuals from one another. In the corporate world, when diversity is mentioned, it entails demonstrating respect for differences in people along the lines of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, nationality, the level of education, and religion amongst other several aspects of a person. While diversity as a management policy is pivotal in ensuring that these differences are explored in a positive, nurturing, and safe environment it has significant positive impact on all individuals involved. Diversity of thoughts lead to better understanding of the situations and problems in various contexts, leading to better solutions.

Inclusion is the better half to diversity and the two work hand in hand to reinforce each other. By definition, an organization practicing inclusion makes effort to integrate people of different backgrounds as described in diversity. These personalities are welcomed, accepted and treated equally in an organization. Inclusion creates a sense of belonging and value for an individual in a wider group of people like an institution or an organization.

Evidence of ingrained aversion of diversity and inclusion in organizations

The benefits and need for inclusion has been accepted by a large section of the society. That is not what we are tackling here.

What would be the need of diversity in your team and group if there is no effort to understand the diversity of thought, opinion, experience that a person brings to the table? Here’s an example to illustrate the issue. In the Spring of 2017, I heard this from a very prominent VC at a tech startup conference. In the spirit of diversity and inclusiveness, he and his team actively sought to invest in minority led start-ups. One such entrepreneur, an African-American woman, pitched her venture that is in the hair styling and products space. It was supposedly a well thought out pitch with all the right ingredients. But the team decided not to invest because they thought it’s not as big as a market opportunity as the entrepreneur claimed it was. To be fair, some entrepreneurs do exaggerate the market size. The VC nor anyone in his team were African-Americans or knew anything substantive about the culture and socioeconomic aspects to make that judgment call. The VC’s intention and initiative is indeed commendable— in fact a lot of organizations who are aware of diversity do this part well. But in terms of execution, which ultimately matters for objective results, the initiative failed— failing to invest in a sound opportunity that no one in the team was able to grasp. Typically VC teams have strong skill set in identifying opportunities in various industry verticals or expertise. But knowledge of a cultural aspect driving businesses never crossed their minds— fallacy of homogeneity.

Another example of failure is when one makes data driven decisions or ‘pattern recognition’ based on a set of homogenous data points. For example, analyzing successful founders of startups. If you go by the data from Silicon Valley then most of them would be males from Stanford, as an oversimplification. While data driven decision might seem more rational and objective, you may want to check if the data itself was skewed because historically that group wasn’t diverse at all. In reality though, the homogeneity in data points may be much more nuanced. All the more reason to be wary of data and algorithm driven decisions.

Social science in diversity and inclusion

Whether you are part of an organization that has diversity and inclusion trainings or not, whether you want to develop an inclusive mindset for your job or personal growth, the Dunbar’s Number concept might help you in understanding and improving it.

The Dunbar’s Number concept stands out to me as something that might help with addressing this issue at an individual level, although it was studied for something entirely different. The theory put forward by Robin Dunbar suggests that there is a cognitive limit set by our brain on the maximum number of people that one can initiate and sustain stable relationships. The neocortex is responsible for this function and therefore man is by nature limited in the group size in which he can maintain a stable inter-personal relationship.

Why does it matter in inculcating diversity and inclusion? Because, based on that theory, most of your interactions and thereby your social learning, sharing of thoughts and ideas, happen within this network.

How diverse is your network with respect to the Dunbar’s Number? If your personal, educational, professional lives have created homogenous interpersonal relationships then it might be a root cause for your deep seated aversion to inclusion and diversity. The factors affecting diversity are much more beyond race and gender. While it may not be possible to cultivate a network encompassing all those, it will be helpful to be aware of asking the right questions or having open conversations in any setting. I am not suggesting that one should blindly foster new relationships to understand diversity. Examining your interpersonal relationships within the context of Dunbar’s Number should help you find your blind spots.

Diversity and inclusion are widely recognized drivers of leadership in business and across different organizations. Today more than ever before, several organizations are experiencing an unprecedented drive to treat every person fairly, integrate diverse cultures and backgrounds, and nurture cross cultural talent. Several firms are going beyond the minimum levels set for compliance and are creating fair, equitable, and inclusive work environments that is developing positive employment experience. Such organization and leaders create for themselves a reputation of being the employer of choice while increasing productivity and profitability in their organizations.

Every individual has a chance to contribute to diversity and inclusion and this starts by committing to boosting our own cultural competency. It is not possible to have sustainable diversity and inclusion at the organizational level unless we cultivate the culture at our own personal level. Working towards developing a mindset driven by diversity is not limited to members of any one particular group. We additionally have to actively seek and support new ideas and perspectives in life as they are proposed to us by different people. Lastly and most importantly, we as individuals need to contribute to the diversity in the workplace and organizations by being active participants of social calls from other people as well as ours.