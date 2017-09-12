Diversity & Inclusion in Sport: HOME ON THE RANGE | US Open inspires the Next Generation

How often at night, when the heavens are bright | With the light of the glittering stars | Have I stood here amazed and asked as I gazed | If their glory exceeds this of ours -- Dr. Brewster M. Higley, "My Western Home."

Diversity & Inclusion in Sport: HOME ON THE RANGE | 2017 US Open Tennis Championships inspires the Next Generation

The United States hosted the fourth Grand Slam on the global tennis community's calendar, finishing with four Americans -- Venus Williams, Colleen "CoCo" Vandeweghe, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens -- fighting on their home turf for the opportunity to earn the title of 2017 US Open Women's Singles Champion.

Like the Lone Ranger, who was the only survivor of a group of six Texas Rangers, Stephens -- the "Sloane Ranger" -- emerged the victor of this year's US Open Tennis Championships.

With the historical implications of her win (seen and unseen) and showing in what was a historical sporting spectacle, the Florida native with the support of her team including mother, Sybil Smith, and coach Kamau Murray, has increased her "range" and is poised to lead the troops operating on American tennis' terrain.

From sports industry and governing bodies' leadership to coaches, parents and players -- "rangers" -- the 2017 US Open (which drew 691,143 fans) has provided an opportunity to take a peak into sport [tennis] and the anthropological aspects of American tennis, American youth sports, coaches as educators, and parents [guardians] as campaign agents for kids.

The multilayered, complex world of tennis [sport], on showcase in New York City for the past two weeks, is a case study, or two, in-waiting.

Among the plethora of issues to explore, research and report on include, but not limited to, youth sports participation; collegiate and elite student-athlete training and development; supplier and provider opportunities for minorities; HBCU alums' global sports industry influence; coaches of color viewed as conventional teachers and educators; and parents as campaign managers, counselors, coaches and confidants.

The "Sloane Ranger's" win, alongside her fellow 2017 US Open semi-finalists' and [NCAA bred] Kevin Anderson's achievements, signifies there is a vibrant American tennis community. Many "rangers" have gone unsung and unnoticed by the general public while diligently and modestly operating on their respective "ranges" on Grand Slam, world-class levels.

Diversity & Inclusion in Sport: THE RANGE | A Diverse & Inclusive American Tennis Landscape and Diversity & Inclusion in Sport: THE RANGERS | The Lone Rangers of American Tennis highlight the current state of American tennis and a few organizations and individuals leading the way, serving as catalysts for dialogue and action.

“My potential is more than can be expressed within the bounds of my race or ethnic identity.” — Arthur Ashe, Days of Grace: A Memoir

