Diversity & Inclusion in Sports: African-American men leading America's tennis industry

Ready for the #USOpen evening matches with #DISCSymposium17 #DiversityGrandSlam 🏁❤️🎾 pic.twitter.com/8n4I701QgL— NASCAR Diversity (@NASCARDiversity) August 30, 2017
The U.S. Open Tennis Championships will soon crown its 2017 champions in the wondrous Arthur Ashe Stadium. The legacy and spirit of Ashe is not only commemorated by being the stadium's namesake, but also embodied and exalted by many of today’s American tennis leaders and custodians of the sport, specifically African-American men.
According to the latest figures recently released by the Tennis Industry Association (TIA) and U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), which were part of the Physical Activity Council Annual Participation Study, African-Americans playing tennis has declined by 1.7% to 1.9 million.
The total number of tennis players was 17.96 million, which increased 0.3%, according to the PAC study. “Core” tennis players—those who play 10 or more times a year—increased .5% to 9.96 million. There were 2.07 million new tennis players, which is a 3.8% increase according to the study.
Leading "the only traditional participation sport to see an increase in overall participation over the last eight years—increasing 6% since 2007," are a few good African-American men.
"One of our pillars would be image," D.A. Abrams, chief diversity officer for the USTA, told Rolling Stone last year. "It's important for people to see themselves in the game. When you see like faces, it’s more inviting, more engaging, you feel welcome. Therefore, you tend to stay around longer, you continue to play [participate]."
Serving admirably with distinction as executives, coaches, administrators, patrons and volunteers, Abrams heads the following list of a few African-American men that are contributing to much of what is taking place in, and around, the Arthur Ashe Stadium at this year's U.S. Open.
In the spirit of the great player, coach, advocate, educator, executive and sports diplomat — Arthur Ashe — it is "important for people to see" who these leaders of today's American tennis industry are.
"My potential is more than can be expressed within the bounds of my race or ethnic identity." — Arthur Ashe, Days of Grace: A Memoir
CONVERSATIONS