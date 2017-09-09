Diversity & Inclusion in Sports: African-American men leading America’s tennis industry [2nd Edition]

The 2017 US Open Tennis Championships has crowned its 2017 Women’s Singles champion, Sloane Stephens, who walked away with the win over her good friend, Madison Keys. Tomorrow, Rafael Nadal will take on South Africa’s Kevin Anderson for the men’s crown.
Celebrating the 20th year of hosting the finals in the wondrous Arthur Ashe Stadium, the legacy and spirit of Ashe is not only commemorated by the monument, but also embodied and exalted by many of today’s American tennis leaders and custodians of the sport, specifically African-American men.
In the spirit of acknowledging Diversity and Inclusion in American tennis, the following is the second installment of Diversity & Inclusion in Sports: African-American men leading America’s tennis industry.
“My potential is more than can be expressed within the bounds of my race or ethnic identity.” — Arthur Ashe, Days of Grace: A Memoir
CONVERSATIONS