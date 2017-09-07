Diversity & Inclusion in Sports: American women of African ancestry make history at US Open and beyond

History has been made.

“I think we have to give some credit to Serena,” Venus said after her thrilling three-set victory over Petra Kvitova. “There was a time in tennis when all my rivals were American. So I love seeing these young American’s coming up and playing big and focused and I would love that again. The top four, top five in the world all playing each other in semi-finals - that would be huge. I would love that,” said Venus, who takes on Stephens for a chance to earn $3.7 million as the tournament champion.

Earning equal prize as the men, the women’s singles runner up will pocket $1.82 million as all four have already earned $920,000 as semifinalists.

“Five years ago, we committed to the players that total player compensation would reach $50 million at the U.S. Open, and we are honoring that commitment,” US Tennis Association (USTA) president, Katrina Adams, told MarketWatch.

Serving American tennis admirably with distinction as executives, coaches, administrators, patrons and volunteers, Adams heads the list below that features a few American women of African descent that have impacted the world through tennis. In the spirit of the United Nation’s Decade Dedicated to People of African Descent’s mission, many of those listed have utilized their participation in sport to advocate for the right to equality and non-discrimination, justice and development.

Serena Williams, the iconic athlete and advocate, recently penned a moving essay for Fortune magazine in order to “acknowledge the many realities black women face every day” — including that black women make 63 cents for every dollar a white man earns, according to research from the National Women’s Law Center.

Aware she is in a “rare position” of being “financially successful,” Serena noted “It’s about the other 24 million black women in America. If I never picked up a tennis racket, I would be one of them; that is never lost on me.”

"I have been treated unfairly, I've been disrespected by my male colleagues and—in the most painful times—I've been the subject of racist remarks on and off the tennis court," she wrote. “The cycles of poverty, discrimination and sexism are much, much harder to break than the record for Grand Slam titles,” stated the world's highest-paid female athlete.

"Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you're making it a little easier for a woman behind you."

If not for giving birth to her newly born baby daughter, we can only wonder if the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships would have featured All Americans of African Descent in the semifinals.

If you dream it, you can achieve it.

“You can build a better future when you join the winning team | If you desire a bright tomorrow, you must build a brighter dream | Dare to let your dreams reach beyond you | Know that history holds more than it seems | We are here alive today because our ancestors dared to dream... Let us dare to dream” — Dr. Maya Angelou on Common’s “The Dreamer” (The Dreamer, The Believer/2011)

Ahsha Rolle | Former American Fed Cup Team Member and WTA Touring Pro | Florida

Angela Haynes | Former WTA Touring Pro | California

Ann Koger | USTA Middle States Hall of Fame Inductee, Retired Haverford College Women’s Tennis Coach and PTR State Representative | Pennsylvania

Asia Muhammad | WTA Touring Pro | California

Bonnie Logan | USTA North Carolina Hall of Fame Inductee Former Virginia Slims Touring Pro and NCAA Student-Athlete | North Carolina

Camille Benjamin | Retired WTA Touring Pro | Ohio

Chanda Rubin | Grand Slam Champion, Olympian, Retired WTA Touring Pro and Broadcaster | Louisiana

Delise O'Meally | Former NCAA Student-Athlete, National Consortium for Academics & Sport Executive Director and 2017 Summer World University Game Chef de Mission | Florida

Donna Dozier Gordon | USTA Diversity & Inclusion Director | New York

Gabby Faith Andrews | 2012 Australian Open Girls' Doubles Champion | California

Jada Hart | 2016 U.S. Open Girls' Doubles Champion and NCAA Division I Student-Athlete | California

Jamea Jackson | USTA National Coach and Former WTA Touring Pro | Florida

Jeri Ingram | DC Department of Parks and Recreation Tennis Director and Retired WTA Touring Pro | Washington, D.C.

Jolynn Johnson-Smith | Advocate and Educator | Tennessee

Karlyn Lothery Kieffer | Former USTA Chief Diversity Officer | Washington D.C

Katrina Adams | USTA President | Worldwide

Kim Sands | Retired WTA Touring Pro and 1st African American Women on Scholarship at the University of Miami | Florida

Leslie Allen | Retired WTA Touring Pro, Motivational Speaker and The Leslie Allen Foundation Founder | New Jersey

Lori McNeil | Retired WTA Touring Pro, ITA Hall of Fame Inductee and Coach | Texas

Megan Moulton Levy | WTA Touring Pro and Junior Tennis Champions Center Senior Coach | Maryland

Pat Koger | Former USTA Minority Participation Officer | Maryland

Raquel Atawo (Kops-Jones) | WTA Touring Pro | California

Renee Blount | Retired WTA Touring Pro and The Keswick Tennis Foundation Founder | Virginia

Serena Williams | Legend | Worldwide

Taylor Townsend | WTA Touring Pro | Illinois

Traci Green | Harvard University Women’s Tennis Team Sheila Kelly Palandjian Head Coach and NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Team Championship Member | Massachusetts

Vicky Duval | WTA Touring Pro and Artist | Florida

Whitney Osuigwe | 2017 French Open Girls' Singles Champion | Florida

Zina Garrison | 3-time Grand Slam Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist and The Zina Garrison Academy Co-Founder | Texas