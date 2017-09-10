Diversity & Inclusion in Sports: Anderson’s success serves as opportunity to highlight Africans’ contributions to tennis

“Sport has the power to change the world," Nelson Mandela said addressing the first Laureus World Sports Awards Ceremony in Monaco, in 2000, the South African prisoner-turned-president provided supporting evidence to state his claim.

"It has the power to inspire," he said. "It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."

After his exhilarating win on Friday, Kevin Anderson answered reporters questions in somewhat routine fashion. It was his response to being asked to comment on his “wonderful triumph” on Arthur Ashe Stadium” and make a connection to Ashe’s “tremendous interest” in South Africa, specifically in support of “President Mandela.”

Anderson acknowledged “coming from a country that loves tennis.”

”Actually, there are a lot of people who play,” and the soon-to-be top 15 ranked player wants to overcome challenges and make an impact utilizing his professional experiences, education and skills.

“We definitely face a lot of challenges when it comes to producing tennis players,” but stated “there is a lot of interest” from “two very, very influential people,” Anderson said.

“You know, my hope, and I have said this all along, my biggest hope is I'm able to inspire the kids to get out and play, because it can definitely feel like it's a long road being so far from everything,” said Anderson, who often speaks “at several schools” pending his availability.

“Tennis is a great sport regardless of how far you make it,” Anderson said.

According to a Pew Research Center report released earlier this year, there were 2.1 million African immigrants — including South Africans — living in the United States in 2015, up from 881,000 in 2000 and a substantial increase from 1970.

Accounting for 4.8% of the U.S. immigrant population in 2015, up from 0.8% in 1970, African immigrants to the U.S. are more likely to settle in the Northeastern (25%) and Southern (39%) parts of the country.

The largest numbers of African immigrants are found in Texas, New York, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Virginia, each state being home to at least 100,000 foreign-born Africans.

Using the power of tennis to educate, empower, unite, and inspire — while changing the world — the following list features a few distinguished South Africans that serve in a myriad of roles benefiting the American, and global, tennis landscape as well as society at large.

More than sportsmen and sportswomen, the South Africans below — like 2017 US Open Men’s Finalist, Kevin Anderson — have consistently demonstrated the spirit of Ubuntu and Olympism, ensuring that Nelson Mandela’s message lives on through action — on and off the court.

UBUNTU AMBASSADORS OF SPORT

Liezel Huber | Olympian, Gland Slam Champion and NYJTL Cary Leeds Center Executive Director of Tennis | New York

Julian Krinsky | Julian Krinsky Camps & Programs Founder | Pennsylvania

Neville Godwin | Kevin Anderson’s Coach and Retired ATP & Champions Touring Pro | United Kingdom

John-Laffnie de Jager | World Team Tennis Springfield Lasers Head Coach | South Africa

Punch Maleka | Touring Professional and High Performance Coach | Pennsylvania

Dominic Modise | University of Southern Mississippi Head Women's Tennis Coach | Mississippi

Howard Joffee | University of Texas Women’s Tennis Head Coach | Texas

Roscoe Moonieyan | Union College Tennis Head Coach / Department of Athletics Assistant Business Manager | Kentucky

Raymond J. "Ray" Moore | Former BNP Paribas Open CEO and Tournament Director, Retired Touring Pro | California