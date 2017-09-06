Diversity & Inclusion in Sports: "Pancho" the Pioneer for Mexican-American tennis

A year ago yesterday — as the 2016 edition of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships were coming to a close, preeminent historian, journalist and tennis enthusiast, Steve Flink, penned a piece on tennis pioneer and hall of famer, Richard Ricardo Alonzo Gonzalez.

Nicknamed "Pancho," the native of south central Los Angeles and the eldest of seven children born to Mexican immigrants (Manuel and Carmen) was introduced to tennis at age 12. Like many first generation, youth tennis players living in urban centers without formal training, Gonzalez’s athletic talent and burgeoning love of the sport quickly led to achievement. At 14 years old, Gonzalez became Southern California’s #1 ranked player in the 15 & Under’ Boys Division, winning 4 of 5 major boys titles.

Despite purposely being barred from tennis by the Southern California Tennis Association, while being labeled and chastised as a “zoot-suiter” and a “pachuco,” at 20 years old Gonzalez went on to win the 1948 and 1949 U.S. National Championships (U.S. Open) at Forest Hills after enlisting in the U.S. Navy at 17.

Gonzalez’s military service opened doors that perhaps his participation on public courts and Chicano background had not to that point. The Southern California Tennis Association eventually sponsored his first trip East to the big grass-court tournaments.

From 1954 to 1962, Gonzalez “was the best player that walked on the court" according to tennis legend Jack Kramer, who signed Gonzalez to his first pro contract in 1949. The same year of winning his second US Open title, on September 5th, Gonzalez was featured in a compelling final, which Flink chronicles superbly.

“He collided with fellow American Ted Schroeder, a dynamic personality in his own right. This was a battle emblematic of the era. Both men served-and-volleyed sedulously, ceding no ground at the net, attacking unhesitatingly at every opportunity. They played grass-court tennis straight out of the textbook,” Flink wrote of Gonzalez, who with Charlie Pasarell played the longest singles contest at Wimbledon before John Isner and Nicolas Mahut earned the distinction a few years ago.

Telling the New York Times at the time of his death, Kramer stated “Pancho's passing will give the modern-day tennis player a chance to look at how wonderful he was."

"Jack set me a great example," Gonzalez said years later according to the Neil Amdur published obituary. "For one thing, he showed me the value of the killer instinct and I learned to develop mine. He drove me to improve my game."

In the same year Gonzalez defeated tennis’ icon Rod Laver to win his hometown tournament, the Los Angeles Open, in 1968 the United States Congress authorized President Lyndon B. Johnson to proclaim the first National Hispanic Heritage Week. It was initially observed during the week that included September 15th, the starting point for the celebration because it is the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16th and 18th, respectively.

In 1989, Congress expanded the observance to a month long celebration (September 15 - October 15) of the culture and traditions of those who trace their roots to Mexico, Spain and the Spanish-speaking nations of Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

Next week, the United States Tennis Association will launch a nationwide campaign engaging America’s Hispanic community, continuing to honor and celebrate diversity in the spirit of “Pancho the Pioneer.”

Last month the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that there are 57.5 million Hispanics living in the United States as of July 1, 2016, making people of Hispanic origin the nation’s largest ethnic or racial minority. Hispanics constituted 17.8 percent of the nation’s total population.

As Hispanic tennis participation continues to rise in the United States, increasing tennis participation in Hispanic communities has been at the top of USTA president Katrina Adams’ platform since the beginning of her term in 2015. The Physical Activity Council and the Tennis Industry Association recently released statistics indicating there are 1.88 million Hispanic players in the U.S., a 5 percent increase from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, Hispanic tennis players jumped 12.2%, to 1.79 million players.

Adams developed the USTA’s first Hispanic Engagement Advisory Group to promote and develop the growth of tennis among U.S. Hispanics, expanding a vital market segment aimed at growing the sport.

“The senior leadership recognized that the U.S. Open can’t just focus on our core audience base, particularly if we want to grow the mission and the U.S. Open,” USTA president Adams said in 2015. D.A. Abrams, chief diversity officer with the USTA, echoed Adams’ message.

“In order for us to grow as a sport and an organization, we really have to intentionally target and engage diverse talent across the board—players, suppliers,” he said. “We have to do it because white America remains our sweet spot, but that’s getting smaller,” said Abrams.

Along with the Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, starting next week the USTA will pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans — like Pancho Gonzalez — who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society.