United we stand and divided we fall
Our forefathers knew this but you want a wall
Your wall isn’t only on Mexico’s border
It’s also with those who don’t follow your orders
You seem to ignore that the Red White and Blue
Is more than the people who voted for you
And even those people you quickly forget
To sell or impress someone else you just met
You aren’t a leader who yearns to inspire
Your only concern is for you to get higher
You wanted the title, you wanted the power
You wanted your name on a different tower
You wanted the World to look up and see You
But you didn’t expect we could also see through.
You’re only for show but your show’s getting scary
Our country’s divided and people are wary
The fear and the anger you seek to elicit
Has taken some lives in which you are complicit
Your words truly matter and we’re on the brink
So get off of Twitter and take time to think!
Our people need someone to make their lives whole
In case no one told you that’s President’s role
Shape up or ship out and let someone else lead
If you don’t more and more of your people will bleed
Now is the time when we should be together
Don’t add to an already turbulent weather
Our country is great because we’re one for all
Cause united we stand and divided we fall.
CONVERSATIONS