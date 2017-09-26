United we stand and divided we fall

Our forefathers knew this but you want a wall

Your wall isn’t only on Mexico’s border

It’s also with those who don’t follow your orders

You seem to ignore that the Red White and Blue

Is more than the people who voted for you

And even those people you quickly forget

To sell or impress someone else you just met

You aren’t a leader who yearns to inspire

Your only concern is for you to get higher

You wanted the title, you wanted the power

You wanted your name on a different tower

You wanted the World to look up and see You

But you didn’t expect we could also see through.

You’re only for show but your show’s getting scary

Our country’s divided and people are wary

The fear and the anger you seek to elicit

Has taken some lives in which you are complicit

Your words truly matter and we’re on the brink

So get off of Twitter and take time to think!

Our people need someone to make their lives whole

In case no one told you that’s President’s role

Shape up or ship out and let someone else lead

If you don’t more and more of your people will bleed

Now is the time when we should be together

Don’t add to an already turbulent weather

Our country is great because we’re one for all