Divine Delicate Dance of the Divine Masculine and Divine Feminine

mind - emotion - action masculine - feminine - manifestation Human BEing --- free will to CHOOSE to BE a Human, BEing LOVE or Fear Thought = Divine Masculine Spark of Creation Emotion = Divine Feminine Creative Compulsion Depending upon which Thought WE CHOOSE to invest within, give focus and attention to, "own as our own", affects our Emotional Response or Reaction Depending upon which Emotion We Choose to invest within, give focus and attention to, OWN, creates an attraction or repulsion to/from ACTion (and choosing to NOT take action IS still an ACTion) ;) Depending upon which Action we Choose to take based upon our inspired attraction or repulsion CREATES MANIFESTED PHYSICAL RESULTS. Life IS a Balance of the Divine Masculine and the Divine Feminine in ACTion…… There is NoThing as PowerFully affecting our lives, as important for us to invest our time, energy, dedication, commitment, perseverance, even yes, monies towards than…….DOing ALL we Can to Choose in Conscious Awareness which Thoughts and Emotions to Own….to do all we can to BE LOVE.