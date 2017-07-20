Divisions in America May Get Worse

The enormity of the Russia scandal and the threat it represents to our democratic system obscures some of the other political, economic and social problems facing the US. These include entrenched disparities of wealth, stagnant wages and chronic underemployment for many, a growing crisis of opioid addiction, increased racial tension, sharp partisan divisions, distrust of the media, efforts to undermine voting rights as well as free media and freedom of assembly, a substantial proportion of the population that is in denial about basic scientific realities like climate change and the general disaster that is the Trump presidency and the Trump agenda.