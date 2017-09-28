Divorce: 11 Essential Rules for Parents Who Both Want the Best for Their Kids

What are some tips for parents who are divorcing and have small children? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
Answer by Andrew Weill on Quora:
- Put the children's interests first. Even when it's tough. Especially when it's tough.
- Don't argue or dispute in front of the kids. And that includes yelling on the phone or leaving angry messages. The kids will hear those.
- Don't disparage your ex to the children.
- Don't ask your children to report on your ex. Your time with your kids is about them. Make sure they feel that your priority is them, as it should be.
- Don't drag marital disputes into dealings with teachers, doctors, etc. Thst does nothing to help your children.
- Don't let your children play the parents against each other. Before reacting to a report (“Mommy won't let me go to the school picnic!”), double check the reality.
- If at all possible, go to co-parenting classes.
- Have a neutral mediator to whom you can turn if matters get sticky.
- Never, never, never use custody as a form of punishment or threat.
- Honor custody arrangements. Try to be flexible; situations change, people get ill, things happen. Never, ever let your child believe that you are upset to have time with them, or complain that a change was unfair to you. You aren't the central character in this story.
- Honor all financial obligations, including alimony and child support, without complaint.
