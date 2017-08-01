DJ Eddie Martinez-Staying Inspired and Keeping It Sexy in the DJ Booth and Beyond!

With scorching beats and a fresh take on music, Eddie Martinez is helping usher in a new era for dance music. He is returning to Asbury Park to spin the Underwear Party, which helps kick off the Ascension Festival in Asbury Park, N.J. on August 4th. I spoke with Eddie about how he got started in the industry, what inspires him to keep creating new and exciting music, and how he crafts a patented Eddie Martinez setlist.

You’re spinning the Ascension Underwear Party on Friday June 3rd at The Asbury Hall @ The Asbury Hotel. With Ascension hitting Asbury Park, this is poised to be one of the most packed weekends of the seasons! What can the boys of Asbury Park expect from you? They can definitely expect a real good time!

Let’s take it back for a minute; how did you get into DJ’ing? You know, I have always loved dance music & house music and the way it made you feel. It began as a hobby twelve years ago when one of my best friends suggested I should get into it, and here we are today.

For those that have never heard Eddie Martinez spin before, how would you describe your style in the DJ booth? I would definitely describe my style as eclectic. sexy, fun & bouncy!

You spin for everything from the circuit crowd to the bear crowd to everything in between; what crowd gives the most back to you? Every crowd definitely gives me something different, which I love. Also, every city is different from one another. I really love playing to different crowds, it makes it more of a challenge.

From “Hybrid” to “Foreplay” you have released some pretty amazing albums. Between that and your podcast, we are getting a ton of amazing Eddie Martinez material. How do you choose what you curate on these packages to showcase to your fans? More importantly, when can we expect another album? I really just love creating. I love trying out new sounds and mixing genres and with everything sounding so similar nowadays, you have to really think outside of the box to set yourself apart. It usually depends on my mood and where I am at the moment. there's always a message in my music, it might be very vague. but it's there if you listen. As for releases, I try to put out a new podcast pretty often. as for another album, I can't really say at the moment, but I do have some very exciting stuff in the works.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations as a DJ? Definitely anyone who has the drive and hustle to try and be different.

What artists are you really loving right now that you find never fail to get the floor moving?! There's a lot of good independent artists on the rise which is really great to see!.

What are some of your best experiences as a DJ so far? Any ultra memorable moments in your career that really stick out? That's hard to say, there have been many along the way but, one I just had a few months ago, playing at Song Kran 11 in Bangkok Thailand. It was such an amazing experience, over six thousand people. Now they really know how throw an amazing party!

What’s next for Eddie Martinez? It’s something I have been wanting to do since I was a kid and that many people will not expect.