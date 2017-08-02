DJ Hansell Leyva-From Asbury Park to Colombia to Madrid, He's Bringing His Miami Heat and Sound to the Masses!

Miami born Hansell Leyva has conquered South Beach with his distinct sound and throbbing dance floor beats, and from Bogota, Colombia to Switzerland to Asbury Park, N.J. for Ascension Festival (August 5th). I chatted with him about his distinctive sound, his long time career in Miami, what he is bringing for the boys of Asbury Park, and what advice one DJ legend shared with him that he carries to this day.

You’re spinning Ascension during the summer in Asbury Park, which is the most jam packed time of the year. What can the boys of Asbury Park expect from you? I’m super thrilled and pumped for my debut at the hottest festival in Asbury Park for Ascension. I’m bringing them a sexy energetic set full, get ready boys… I’m coming for you!

Let’s take it back; how did you get into DJ’ing? My father was a musician growing up and he took me to all his performances. Seating in first row watching him on stage and seeing the reaction of so many people come together sparked a fire in me like nothing else. Being backstage was my favorite thing as everyone got ready, the energy was so insane. Growing up I went through different phases; I went into acting, singing, & dancing. Dancing was my favorite one out of those three, but something was still missing. Signing helped me develop my ear a lot and I’m always going to be grateful for that and acting wasn’t my thing. I decided to buy some small DJ equipment and started to play around with them at home for a couple years as a hobby. Three years later, a really good friend of mine was the manager of the hottest gay club in downtown Miami and he gave me my first break. I am always going to be beyond grateful to him, his name is Raul. I couldn’t believe what I was feeling; it brought me back to when I was a kid watching my dad’s performances.

For those that have never heard Hansell spin before, how would you describe your style in the DJ booth? Very energetic, I’m Latin so I always like to give a little of my Latin flavor in every set. I like people sweating and jumping that makes me happy cause then I know that I’m doing my job.

You spin for everything from the circuit crowd to the bear crowd to everything in between; what crowd gives the most back to you? You know, every crowd is different, but when I play for huge circuit parties with thousands of people together, the energy is just over the roof.

The Miami-South Beach area is literally your backyard and you have a tremendous career and following there. What is it like spinning for such a diverse crowd there? What makes them so different from crowds in other areas? I grew up in Miami and there is absolutely nothing like home. I know everyone in Miami, anywhere I go I run into people I know or have seen out in the scene. It’s always fun and different when I travel around the world for work because you meet different cultures and I find that so unique and special.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations as a DJ? Peter Rauhofer has always been one of my biggest inspiration, the first gay party I attended he was DJ’ing and I was like WOW who’s he! I’m honored to say I met him in person a few times before his passing. I won’t ever forget when I told him I want to be in this booth, and he said “go for it; but if you do make sure you always give your best whether is for one person in the club or ten thousand. Listen to your heart not the mouth of others”.

What artists are you really loving right now that you find never fail to get the floor moving?! I’m a Britney fan since day one, but I gotta be honest-the one that is on fire and I admire for all her hard work and dedication J-Lo herself!

What are some of your best experiences as a DJ so far? Any ultra memorable moments in your career that really stick out? This one is a hard one… I have so many memorable experiences but I have a few on my top list. Mykonos XLSIOR being the first one, what an incredible festival and a gorgeous island. I played there last year for the first time and I got signed up to be one of their resident DJ’s. I’m coming back end of August. Mykonos is heaven, I love it there!

What’s next for Hansell? I have a few things coming up, I can’t wait to share them with everyone. I’m really excited for what’s next for me.

https://www.facebook.com/djhansellleyva