DJ Jose Marquez Honors Fania’s Musical Legacy on ‘Santiago Sessions’

Years before he became a renowned DJ/producer, Jose Marquez grew up in Los Angeles listening to the music of Fania, the legendary New York City record label whose roster of famed Latin musicians included Hector Lavoe, Celia Cruz, Johnny Pacheco, and Willie Colon. He still remembers how much of that music was a part of his childhood.

“My mother was the music fanatic in the house,” he tells HuffPost, “always playing music while cooking, cleaning driving, etc., and it was mainly Latin music from Fania's catalog. At the time I didn't know or really care for the artist/music, but it was always in the background of my childhood and whether I liked it or not, it was a part of me. As I got older I started to appreciate the music and realized who these artists were. Singers like Celia Cruz and Hector Lavoe have a voice you don't forget.

The legacy of Fania had not been lost on Marquez, so it’s fitting that his most recent project pays homage to the label whom he ended up working with. This past August, Marquez and Fania released Santiago Sessions, an EP collection containing Marquez’s remixes of several classic recordings by the aforementioned Lavoe, Cruz, and Colon as well Tito Puente and Ray Barretto--part of Fanai’s Hammock House remix series that began six years ago. In addition, Marquez is a member of the first wave of the Fania Collective, a group of DJs and producers that includes El Dusty, Dave Nada, and DJ Turmix who are serving as ambassadors for the Fania brand. This new initiative will feature new releases of remixes of the Fania recording catalog, and live performances from the Armada Fania pop-up DJ events.

“Not only is each person a great DJ in their own right and can spin the classics, but they also each bring something unique to the table in terms of their production/remixing style,” Sara Skolnick, director of music experience for Fania, says of the collective. “Each producer brings their own perspective to the table, reflecting their own experiences in music communities and genres that have been in many ways inspired by the sounds and stories that are part of the Fania legacy.”

The origins of Santiago Sessions date back two years ago, when Marquez was deejaying at the Manana Festival in Santiago de Cuba. Prior to the festival, Marquez completed a remix of Lavoe and Colon’s “Aguanile” for Fania. “They loved what I had done with my rendition of the classic song,” says Marquez, “and once we saw the crowd response when I dropped it during my DJ set, we knew there had to be more!” Adds Skolnick: “That was a particularly special opportunity to get to connect with Jose, as so many of the sounds in his productions and also in the formation of the Fania sound originated in Cuba and in the African diaspora that is reflected there.”

Following the festival, Fania offered Marquez a full remix EP deal that resulted in Santiago Sessions. For the project, Marquez had access to the original session tapes, an experience he described as “surreal.” “Not only did I get to hear the full recording as it was done back then,” he explains, “but there were also many instances where before the recording, you could hear the artists like Hector Lavoe and Celia Cruz chatting and joking around with their fellow musicians right before jumping in and nailing the song in one take! It was like taking a trip back in time.”

The music on Santiago Sessions brings a fresh and seamless modern update to the original Fania music, while still honoring the past (among the standouts on the EP is the joyous-sounding “Africa Linda,” by Tito Puente and QVLN). In remixing the Fania recordings, Marquez says the energy of the vocal is important, as all the original instrumentation of the track is going to be stripped out; for instance, on a track titled “Herencia Africana,” featuring the great Celia Cruz, Marquez brought in musicians of Malian origin to augment the original version of the song. “I have to add and build new sounds and arrangements around the original vocal,” Marquez says, “and since my music is essentially club/dance music, it needs to have an upbeat vibe and energy to it that I feel can work into the context of my style.”

The DJ/producer admits it was intimidating to work on this material given its historic status, not just remaking the music but paying homage. “I wanted to create a rendition of these songs that respect the original, so that an old school "Fania-head" can enjoy but that also speaks to today's younger club audience. I wanted to evoke the spirit of the original, but in a format that both different generations can enjoy and get down to.”

“Jose has really found the balance between paying homage to the originals and letting the spirit of those multi-tracks shine through, while also tastefully bringing in his own style of percussion and progression; each track is really precisely engineered to take over the dance floor,” says Skolnick.

Marquez, whose sounds have been performed internationally, says that this project for Fania, ranks up there as the highlight of his career He hopes Santiago Sessions will encourage a new generation of people to have an open mind to both to the sounds of Fania and Afro-Latin dance/club music “This specific genre needs a little more love and attention out here in the States,” he says of the latter. “I get a lot of confused looks when I tell people I produce Afro-Latin house music. When they hear the term "house music" the most common response I get is "Oh, yeah so like EDM and electronica right?" At that point I stop talking and just direct them to listen to my music online, because it's something difficult to explain but easier to understand once you hear it. As for more work with Fania, you better believe it...this is just the beginning!”

There will be another wave of artists based in New York City added to the collective to be announced, according to Skolnick, with more remix EPs, mixtapes, and original video content planned for the future that showcase their work. “My hope is that these projects offer opportunities for people to deepen their connection with Fania's sound,” she says, “and to enjoy as much as we do the way that Fania has influenced younger generations of artists not only in their own production styles, but also in the way they build musical communities and rep for their own pride in their cultures. Most importantly, we hope that some euphoric moments on dance floors powered by this music will be the place that this all happens.”