DJ Paulo-From the DJ Booth to the Recording Studio and Beyond!

If there was ever a DJ made for an epic Saturday night, it’s DJ Paulo. Matching his smoldering and unique mixes with his red hot DJ sets, he has come to worldwide attention with his signature parties and late night, yet high energy sets. As he breezes into Asbury Park for Ascension, Paulo chatted with me about what Asbury Park can expect from him this weekend, where he gets his inspiration, and what makes the perfect Paulo party!

You’re spinning the GLOW Party on Saturday August 5th during the Ascension Festival in Asbury Park, N.J., which is the most jam packed time of the year. What can the boys of Asbury Park expect from you? I’m excited to be doing Ascension again. I'm cooking up an energetic peak time set!

Let’s take it back; how did you get into DJ’ing? I was mixing tapes back in high school, then continued DJ'ing while I was in college. Later on when I moved to Los Angeles, I picked up my music again, started producing, and things took off around 2002. It's been quite a ride and I've been so lucky to have been to so many countries and so many places.

For those that have never heard Paulo spin before, how would you describe your style in the DJ booth? I try to give people not just music, but an all around musical experience. A night of hip shaking tribal beats, soaring vocals, and original productions!

You spin for everything from the circuit crowd to the bear crowd to everything in between; what crowd gives the most back to you? I think it's those individuals that really just go out for the music. Those that put their phones away, come to the event , and dance the troubles of life away-those individuals can be found in every subculture of the club scene. In the United States, there are certain cities that I seem to do better in such as New York and Atlanta.

Your have remixed some of the most amazing tracks, and put your own signature stamp on your mixes. What makes a signature Paulo remix? Any tracks out there you are absolutely dying to mix? I have one word: melody. Every vocal track that I have worked on I try really hard to work on the melody that really surrounds the vocal. The latest example is my new mix of "The Cure" by Lady Gaga. Then of course, are the drums! As for upcoming mixes, I'm going to start focusing a little more on production and developing artists. Continuing collaborations with new and upcoming remixers/DJ’s as well.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations as a DJ? Well, Peter Rauhofer was someone who helped me in New York City and had always been an inspiration to me. Not only was he an amazing remixer and DJ, but when he believed in someone, he helped them get exposure. He did this for me, Offer Nissim, and other DJ’s and producers. His musical style is an definitely an influence in my craft .

What artists are you really loving right now that you find never fail to get the floor moving?! The big divas will always bring new songs to the dance floor. Those include Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Madonna (yes I still think she's got a few things up her sleeve), Adele and others. I really wish Annie Lennox would come out with some new material.

What are some of your best experiences as a DJ so far? Any ultra memorable moments in your career that really stick out? The couple of times that I spun Roseland and Black Party, those were up there. Ascension actually on the beach on Fire Island a few years ago was an incredible party as well. Internationally, Brazil is always amazing when I go, as well as Tokyo and Songkran in Bangkok. Career-wise, officially remixing Madonna's "Living for Love", as well as other artists I've always admired (i.e. Christina Aguilera, the Pet Shop Boys, Cher etc) is something I'm happy to say I've done.

What’s next for Paulo? I'm going to continue DJ’ing (the larger events), but cut back slightly and start focusing more on original productions and remixing as well as artist and DJ development. Hey, maybe a work toward a Grammy who knows !?