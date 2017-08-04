DJ Shane Stiel-From Sydney to Toronto, This Is Not Your Average DJ!

From the bears to the circuit boys, Shane Stiel is one of the leading names to take the decks to give the party the ultimate soundtrack. With a pedigree that comes from learning the craft from some legendary names, Stiel is taking the decks at Paradise in Asbury Park N.J. on both August 5th and August 6th to give the boys a master class in a variety of music. I sat down to chat with Stiel on who some of his biggest influences are, what Asbury Park can expect from him, and why playing for the bears is one of his favorite things!

You’re making your debut at Paradise during the summer in Asbury Park, which is the most jam packed time of the year. What can the boys of Asbury Park expect from you? I am so excited to be making my debut at Paradise! One big reason for this is to work for and with Shep Pettibone. He has some amazing history in the music industry and I have been told he is a huge fan of mine, which so humbly makes me so happy to hear. The boys can definitely expect something fresh and fun. I play very high energy and not your typical vocal house DJ. I plan to bring a little mixture of everything that will keep the boys sweating and living for every beat!

Let’s take it back; how did you get into DJ’ing? I have always been musically inclined since a very young age. When I was just a kid, I played the trumpet, French horn, and piano. I was also involved in choir and loved to perform in plays and musicals. As a teenager, I was also in honor choir, men’s choir, and chorale. At fourteen years old, I went to my first underground rave; yes, I was only fourteen. At that age, I wasn’t the best looking kid and was constantly bullied, so I found refuge in the rave scene because of its peace, love, unity, and respect mentality. As I grew in the rave scene, my status within it also grew. I befriended several big time promoters and DJ’s. I put in the time as a flier boy to build my status and try to be somebody in the scene rather than just a party kid. At eighteen years old, I began working for my friend Ryan Dykstra and became the guy he sent to the airport to pick up all of the DJ’s. I picked up so many huge names like Tiesto, Bad Boy Bill, Richard Vission, Frankie Bones, Deep Dish, Jon Bishop, Kimball Collins, and Seb Fontaine, to name a few. I befriended many of these names and would watch them do their magic behind the DJ booth. I would go home and practice what I learned in my room on the equipment my parents got me for Christmas. Then I finally landed my first gig and stapled my name into the Colorado nightlife scene. The rest is history….

For those that have never heard Shane Stiel spin before, how would you describe your style in the DJ booth? I am very eclectic and fresh. I like to play mixes that are diving and take you on a journey. I don’t stick to one particular genre of house so be prepared to take a walk on the wild side with me.

You just spun the closing party for Bear Week in Provincetown; what is it like spinning for a crowd like the bear crowd who are almost always about nothing but love and a good time? This is probably one of my favorite events to be part of. Rick Murray and the entire staff at Crown & Anchor show me so much love and hospitality. I have to admit, I was a bit nervous to play the last party because a lot of boys said they were leaving town before it. However, the bears showed up in record numbers and danced the last dance with me! The bear crowd is such loving and fun group of people that I love to play for.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations as a DJ? I have had many early inspirations. George Acosta was one of the biggest. I went to every show of his and never missed a moment. I also picked him up and would watch what he did behind the booth. His style and music selection was what I was into at the time. He inspired me to be the DJ I am today. I was also inspired by Kimball Collins, Paul Oakenfold, and many other trance DJ’s.

What artists are you really loving right now that you find never fail to get the floor moving?! There are so many out there right now. I have always looked up to DJ’s like Abel, Paulo, Ralphi, and Alyson, to name a few. I also love to watch Nina Flowers, Ivan Gomez, and Nacho Chapado do their magic with a crowd. Aside from the gay circuit, I am also into Mark Knight and the amazing Above & Beyond.

What are some of your best experiences as a DJ so far? Any ultra memorable moments in your career that really stick out? The best experience as a DJ is to be able to fly to cities around the world and see so many amazing friends. It’s also wonderful to have made friends with many other DJ’s and Promoters around the world. I have played many amazing events that I have to spend some time afterwards to comprehend what just happened Haha! Some of the best have been to play during Sydney Mardi Gras, Chicago Market Days, and Toronto Pride.

What’s next for Shane Stiel? I have a lot coming up and I feel so blessed to be able to say that. I will be in Montreal for the first time and I am soooo excited about that. Also, I have Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver coming up. Be sure to check out my Facebook page for current updates and announcements!