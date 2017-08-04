DJ Steve Sidewalk-I Am Lucky to DJ For A Living, No Matter Where I am Spinning"!

If you know New Jersey and New York nightlife, you have definitely had a night on a Steve Sidewalk dance floor. Pop hits sprinkled with surprising mixes make his dance floor the perfect spot to hear the true classics of your generation! I mean, where else are you gonna hear the latest Gaga along with some classic Spice Girls? I sat down to chat with Steve as he got ready to spin the Ascension Pool Party on Sunday August 6th to chat about his style in the booth and his history in the industry.

For those that have never heard Steve Sidewalk spin before, how would you describe your style in the DJ booth? I am known for my high energy sets with diva anthems and plenty of sing along vocals. From Whitney to Gaga to Madonna, I like to mash up new songs and throw backs to show my true appreciation of music. Disco House with hints of electro is one of my favorite styles to spin.

You spin for everything from the circuit crowd to the bear crowd to everything in between; what crowd gives the most back to you? I love all crowds that really appreciate the music to be honest. I do like to DJ a bear party for example, and then an eighteen and over party the next night. It keeps me on my toes to be able to adapt to each crowd.

You spin for so many spots in New Jersey, including Paradise, as well as some of the hottest places in New York City. What is it about the Jersey Shore crowd that keeps you coming back do you think? I was born and have lived all of my life in Northern NJ just minutes outside of NYC. Going to the shore every summer was a way of life from me as early as I can remember. I love Asbury Park; it’s an amazing city, from the rock n roll vibe to the LGBT community, it's a very diverse and creative scene. I've been spinning in Asbury for over seven years, including a few times for Sandblast a few years ago and I am excited for Ascension's first year here! Everything Eric Von Kuersteiner and the Ascension Team do is Top Notch. In 2011, they even had Britney Spears wish us all a Happy Ascension, that's how influential and major this party is!

Who are some of your biggest inspirations as a DJ? I have many inspirations from artists like Cher and Madonna who have been huge icons in the music industry to DJ/Producers like Asbury Park's own Shep Pettibone, Hex Hector, Tony Moran and Barry Harris. All of these DJ’s, I am lucky enough to call friends and they have all been so supportive and welcoming since day one and they still continue to inspire me.

What artists are you really loving right now that you find never fail to get the floor moving?! I find Beyoncé and Rihanna always deliver on the dance floor, and I love playing Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Britney Spears in my sets. I also really like remixes by Jax Jones, Moto Blanco and Duke Dumont. I also really love Galantis and the new Bakermat and Kiesza collaboration.

What are some of your best experiences as a DJ so far? Any ultra memorable moments in your career that really stick out? I got really lucky and started DJ’ing at time when New York City still had mega clubs like Tunnel and Limelight, I really had a blast spinning at those spaces. Recently, I had a great time spinning DC Pride's Block Party and Cherry Weekend. I also got to work with artists like Lady Gaga, Nick Jonas and Wynter Gordon which was so much fun. Nick Jonas even got one of my parties featured on TMZ. It was great (google Nick Jonas gay club).

What’s next for Steve Sidewalk? I am looking to get more serious about production work and also looking to travel more. I've been currently DJ’ing in Palm Springs, Las Vegas, New Orleans, New England, DC and of course what I like to call home base the New York City area. I am looking to spin in more Southern and Midwest states and Florida! I actually would love to DJ in every state. Not sure that's feasible, but I love traveling and learning about the gay culture throughout our great country and beyond. Hopefully, I can do some international dates at some point too. Really, I love to be able to do this as living no matter where I am. I love music; I love to be able to enjoy music with other people and I have been lucky to have had a good career so far.... so heres to another 20 plus years!