Do Americans Need Tanks in their Streets to Be Safe?

President Obama didn’t think so, which is why he ended the program that funneled billions of dollars of military equipment from the Pentagon to cities and towns all over the U.S. He didn’t believe that local police and sheriff departments needed things like “tracked armored vehicles, armed aircraft or vehicles of any kind, .50-caliber firearms and ammunition, grenade launchers, bayonets, and camouflage uniforms.”

Obama also thought that police and sheriffs had to prove the need for equipment like “helicopters and other aircraft, wheeled armored vehicles, unmanned drones, riot helmets and ‘flash-bang’ grenades.”

That program has just been revived by Obama’s successor. As Attorney General Jeff Sessions explains it, this will mean that “criminal activity, violence, and lawlessness [will not] become the new normal.”

It’s not clear whether there were urgent requests from mayors across the country demanding bigger and better weapons than they already had. But it does seem apparent that AG Sessions hasn’t looked at statistics which show violent crime and property crime are on a downward trend.

The people of Davis, California certainly didn’t think their city needed more firepower, as The New York Times reported. Their police department returned the Pentagon’s gift of a “mine-resistant, ambush-protected” motorized tank (MRAP). Here’s what one of these behemoths looks like:

And this is what the Marines say they’re good for:

With V-shaped hulls, raised chassis and armored plating, the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle (MRAP) has proven to be the single most effective counter to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Blast-resistant underbodies and layers of thick, armored glass offer unparalleled protection, while all-terrain suspension and runflat combat tires ensure Marines can operate in complex and highly restricted rural, mountainous and urban terrains.

When’s the last time IEDS were employed on American streets?

As a writer and reviewer of crime fiction, I’d been tracking this civil stockpiling of military weaponry for years when I started noticed a bizarre trend that seemed connected. One newspaper after another was reporting that even small town police departments had SWAT teams armed with military-grade equipment. These teams were sometimes raiding the wrong house, terrorizing people, and destroying property. Pets were shot without provocation and citizens were sometimes injured or even killed for no reason, too.

Cops were recruiting from veterans of our most recent wars, being trained by the military, and starting to think of citizens as The Enemy.

This shift has been an enormous change in our republic, and it hooked me enough to make it the centerpiece of my eighth Nick Hoffman mystery, Assault With a Deadly Lie. The series is set at a fictional Michigan university. Nick’s world of petty academics — bald men arguing over a comb — has become perverted by a dangerous worldview. Even tin pot administrators think of themselves as arbiters of national security and consider any opposition they face treasonous. That means this novel of suspense has far more danger and violence than the rest of the series combined: the stakes are much higher than ever before, the outcome deadlier.

I started writing about my paranoia in my fictional well before news about local police forces becoming militarized was widespread, and of course, truth almost always turns out to be stranger than fiction. Now I’m waiting to see how things like grenade launchers and helicopters will make America’s streets safer.