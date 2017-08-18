Do high earning men really drink more?

It’s an age-old notion that men are more likely to be heavy drinkers due to the pressures of traditionally being the main or even sole breadwinner, along with dealing with family responsibilities. Of course, it’s a dated concept as a lot more women are equal household earners, with some being the sole earner.

However, that doesn’t mean alcohol abuse, binge drinking and alcohol addiction aren’t still prevalent in men. In this heavily digital age, there are so many more pressures to handle than ever before. Sure, technology can make life easier but it can also put a lot of pressure on people to be successful. Social media can sometimes champion heavy drinking as a badge to wear. Societal norms dictate that men should be able to hold their drink or, rather conversely, be inebriated when out drinking with friends and colleagues.

The idea of the 40 something working class man spending entire evenings down the pub seems to be long gone. The most harmful and mildly dependent male drinkers are actually aged between 25 and 34 years old, with 77% of the highest earners claiming they drunk alcohol in the last week compared to 45% of the lowest earners. This data from Drinkaware, when combined, could show us that male professionals building a career are more likely to succumb to problems with alcohol. If we look at Drinkaware’s numbers in even more details we can see that around 3.5 million middle aged men drink over the 14 recommended alcohol units per week with a staggering average of 37 units per week. The worrying thing is that 53% of these men don’t think their drinking is a problem.

But why does the research show this? I can only speculate, of course, but as a sober coach I do have some insight into why some men turn to drink. Middle aged men are more likely to use alcohol as a mood booster if they’re in a bad mood or just feeling outright angry. There’s also the issue of peer pressure, which is surprising among middle aged men, as the latest findings show that 45% of men aged 45-64 drink to fit in with their friends.

How about the younger generations? There’s actually an almost-epidemic of clean living among men aged 25 - 34. Thanks to social media channels, this age group are more likely to keep fit but they’re also more likely to binge drink at the weekends as a reward. I’m not here to knock any of the generations, as we each have our good and bad aspects, but it’s important to consider why some people from this generation may develop a drinking problem. Decades ago there wasn’t a lot of choice when it came to alcoholic beverages, but now there are so many novel alcohol trends out there including canned wine, speciality whiskies, craft ales, homemade sloe gins and so on.

The biggest drinkers of craft ale are men aged 25 - 34 and the UK has the most craft ale breweries per head, though artisan gin is fast becoming the new craft ale. In general, this generation are fans of maintaining their well being, but they’re far more likely to binge drink if stressed. Again, I’m not tarring everyone with the same brush, I’m offering an explanation for the minority that do suffer from alcohol problems. The important thing is to break the cycle of ‘embarrassment’ men might experience when ordering a soft drink instead of a beer, as well as getting to the root of the problem by giving men a chance to deal with their emotions and stresses in healthier ways.

Dr Bunmi Aboaba