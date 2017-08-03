Do I install a ROM with pure Android, or continue with MIUI?

If you have a Xiaomi, surely you have raised on more than one occasion to change the ROM of the phone and is normal. You just bought a cheap phone with a heart attack spec, but it smells like Apple on all sides, and that may be something you do not like.

In this article we are going to analyze what are the most obvious advantages and disadvantages of installing a third-party ROM with pure Android in a Xiaomi terminal, to see if it is better to install one of these ROMs than to leave MIUI as it comes in the terminal.

Is it better to stick with MIUI or install pure Android?

Recently, I decided to try a ROM with pure Android in my XiaomiRedmi 4 Pro - one of the best midranges you can find - as I did on previous occasions with my Redmi Note 3, or Redmi 3 Pro.

In this case, the terminal has gone from Android 6.0.1 under MIUI, to Android 7.1.2 running Resurrection Remix. And, after a few days I can confirm that, although it may seem that not, there are several things in which MIUI improves Android. We will tell you below.

Day-to-day performance

The first point that we are going to talk about is the performance in the day to day, and very clearly, it is undeniable the improvement in the fluidity when we get rid of the heavy layer of MIUI. You have to keep in mind that MIUI covers absolutely the entire system interface, and does not leave puppets with head in this regard. By leaving no trace of said layer, the fluidity of the terminal increases.

RAM management has not been overly affected, as MIUI is quite respectful in this regard, provided you set everything up for it to be so, and pure Android is only able to enhance this experience through the Android split screen Nougat.

Camera

If you are a user that needs the best results that can offer the camera of your Xiaomi, do not hesitate, stay in MIUI. Unless the ROM is based on MIUI, the photographic results are going to get worse, be it Lineage OS 15, Paranoid or any other named ROM.

If there is something that we cannot recriminate MIUI is the photographic processing because at least in its latest releases has greatly improved the processing of the images, causing us to get quite good results, even in the low range.

Battery

The terminals of the Xiaomi Redmi family have something that sets them apart from the rest of average ranges of traditional brands: its great battery. Many times we attribute the great autonomy of its terminals to the good management that makes MIUI, thanks to the hibernation of applications in the background, but there are more factors at play.

My experience with the pure Android ROMs that I have tested has not been negative, but quite the opposite, I have obtained very good results thanks to the good optimization that makes Android Nougat battery and the Snapdragon 625, whose energy efficiency is brutal, And more with 4,100 mAh.

Additional features

A point where, without a doubt, you lose if you leave MIUI are all the extras you lose. MIUI 8 brings an application duplicator, an application protector, QR code reader, finder, compass and an infinite list of features that add value to your terminals.

And obviously, at the moment of turning to pure Android, we lose all this, something that can be remedied with third-party applications that are on Google Play, but obviously, do not work as well as the native ones.

Conclusion