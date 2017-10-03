Do Investors Fund B-to-C Startups Without Traction?

Check out this comic.

B-to-C businesses are notoriously hard to monetize.

Ad rates tend to be horrible. You can’t bootstrap with ads.

Thus, investors look for businesses with traction to fund.

It may take 6, 12, 24, 36 months to get to traction.

How would you sustain that period?

Caveat: Less than 1% of the entrepreneurs who seek funding are FUNDABLE.