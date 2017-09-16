Do not Blame the Past

The impossibility of the future as the cause of the symptoms in the present.

The oppression of the present is because we live between an irremediable past and a frustrating future that leaves us locked in daily resignation or resentment. This disappointed generates the paradox of inertia. This paradox shows that the past became our future.

Symptoms appear when we are locked into a single option of answer facing the different situations. When life demands or need more options, and we only have one answer a symptom appears to support this mode of dialogue with the context. The strength of the symptom depends on the gap between the diversity of your choices and the variety of responses that situations demand.

The metaphor of life as a machine has had a profound impact on the way we approach facts. We are not aware of this mechanistic influence in our daily lives. Because of this perspective, we experience time as an arrow that drags with everything in its path. This overwhelming force leaves us with no possibility of reconstructing our experiences (towards the past) or transforming our possibilities (towards the future). This conception of time leaves us clinging to the irremediable causes of the past without options in the present to address the future.

The symptoms represent the impossibility of something new entering our lives. The symptom arises from a tension between the inertia of the past (as repetitive patterns of responses) and novelties of the present (the breadth of forms to address the new). The symptom is not a consequence of the past, it represents the impossibility of dealing with the future in the present. The symptom represents the inability to create new options to address the new in our lives. We carry from the past the impossibility of having dealt with the future in that past moment. In other words, this overwhelming present was the future against which we had no answers in the past.

Challenges the destiny to redefine the present

To recreate the future there are three parallel levels of intervention.

The approach to the future. This aspect leads us to raise the gaze of the everyday world to spread the horizon and contemplate the possibility that the new enters our lives.

The approach to the past. This aspect allows us to leave situations that occurred in the past, just in the past. This is not to deny, resign or underestimate what has happened to us, but that is an act of courage to take on the situations in time due to them. That is, to accept the past so that it does not extend to the present, or project to the future.