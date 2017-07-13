DO NOT Marry a Guy Who Has these 5 Habits

Marriage.

Statistically, it’s a coin flip at best and a crapshoot at worst.

But, that doesn’t mean you can’t find everlasting love.

And it doesn’t mean you can’t find it with a quality guy who treats you like the amazing woman you are.

If getting married is something you deeply desire for your future, then you need to avoid any guy who exhibits even one of these 5 habits.

Number two on this list is a sneaky one.

It likes to disguise itself and masquerade as something you might find attractive…

BUT…

It’s actually a sinister little devil that will only end in disaster.

Summary –

Listen…

Marriage is a risky proposition.

So you want to be very, very, smart about who you decide to spend your life with.

Whatever you do, don’t marry a guy who has any of these five habits:

1. Pathological Lying

In my experience, people lie for one of three reasons.

Ego, manipulation, or fear.

He lies for his ego because he wants people to think that he’s a bigger deal than he really is.

Or he lies to manipulate you to do something that’s really in his own favor.

The last one, which is less maniacal but just as bad, is he lies out of fear because he’s afraid of what other people will think of him if he’s found out.

All of these are deal breakers.

2. Gratuitous Financial Spending

You might like those lavish $400 dinners and that $1,000 necklace that he bought you, but you know what you won’t like when you marry him?

Mounting debt.

Creditors calling you at 2:00 a.m. looking for their money.

Foreclosures on your home when you have two kids.

Now, let me be clear, I’m not saying you want to be a gold-digger.

I just want you to be more of a 401k miner.

Oh, and same goes for you… If you have a spending problem, you need to get that in check.

3. Defensiveness with any Type of Feedback You Give Him

When you’re in a relationship, you’re going to give and receive feedback from your partner.

Some of it might be tolerable, some of it might seriously bother you.

Assuming that it’s respectful, it’s always important to listen.

If you’re with a guy who is unable to receive any type of suggestions for improvement, then there’s likely some self-esteem issues going on there.

Communication is absolutely impossible if he can’t receive any type of feedback. As you approach the more difficult decisions in life, you’re going to see the relationship just fall to pieces.

4. Emotional or Physical Abuse

If the lousy bastard ever lays a finger on you… don’t even think about marrying him.

And if the asshole gets off on putting you down, don’t even think about marrying him.

Relationships in America surveyed over 4000 divorced adults, ages 18 to 60 and they found that the number one reason for women to want a divorce is due to emotional abuse from their husband.

So, take it very seriously if you see it early on.

5. Heavy Drug or Alcohol Abuse

For those of you who don’t know, my mother Ann LoDolce is ironically a divorce lawyer.

She’s handled over a thousand broken marriages over the years, so she knows what she’s talking about.

One time I sat her down and said, “Mom, what is the number one reason for failures in a marriage? Why do they end?”

She said that the underlying reason is almost always related to alcohol or drugs.

So, there you have it. Those are the five habits you really don’t want to marry.

Now that you’re sufficiently terrified of getting married, I should say this…

As long as you avoid men with these five habits, and you’re a reasonably well-educated person with a decent income, and come from a good family, and marry after the age of 25, without having a baby first, your chances of divorce are very, very low.

Way lower than the current rate of 50%.

Don’t wing it.

It’s the most important decision you’ll ever make.