Do Social Entrepreneurs Celebrate Labor Day?

Social entrepreneurs (and everyone else with a heartbeat and a conscience) are upset by globalization’s collateral damage. Every Labor Day, and every election, we are reminded that lots of people are pissed off by globalization. Caught in the riptides and undertows of globalization, there can be a panicky sense of drowning—both financially and culturally.

Globalization is routinely, and wrongly, faulted for disappearing jobs (mainly caused by robotics, computerization or corporate consolidation) and wage stagna­tion (mainly caused by trickle-down economic policies that don’t trickle). The reality (and fear) of domestic job loss energizes opposition to international trade agreements and imported goods. In noticeable contrast, the shipyard workers who load and unload the merchandise we import and export; the farmers and ranchers who sell food to the world; the aircraft industry engineers and the Big Pharma doctors and scientists are mysteriously disorganized and silent.

In the same way that assembly-line auto manufacturing disrupted bicycle makers; the printing press killed off jobs for scribes; and the steam engine reduced employment opportunities for horses—social entrepreneurs know that large-scale economic change creates winners and losers. Even if, in a utopian job market, every single worker worldwide had full-time employment with equal pay for equal productivity, a company that automated would eventually gain a competitive advantage. Sooner or later, workers somewhere, would be laid off.

The ‘Buy American’ and ‘Made in America’ slogans are funda­mentally and irrevocably at odds with our global citizenship—just another way to reinforce the us versus them paradigm. I don’t shop for (or against) internationally-sourced products any more than I shop for (or against) American-made products. I shop for the best products. I hope you do too.

In any case, protectionist economic policies backfire. The macro-economic consequence of less trade is slower international development, which creates even more economic pressures for people in other countries to migrate to more robust job markets. Real-life people get hurt on both sides of the tariff walls that we build.

We know that our values are scanned at the checkout register.

Embedded in every barcode is the story of globalization—of human creativity married to human industry, of labor’s output crossing borders. In a globalized marketplace, we’re privileged to be able to make ethical consumer choices—choices which can help or hurt, heighten or hinder, society’s advance towards economic justice.

When you and I buy stuff (a box or a bowl, buttons or bananas) at a price that doesn’t support a living wage for a worker, a farmer or a craftsperson, it’s thievery. We are stealing a person’s labor. We become complicit in a system of exploitation, servitude and serfdom. It’s true whether I walk on a rug made with child labor; eat a hot dog cooked by an underpaid kitchen worker; or buy a tomato harvested with poorly-paid migrant labor.

Exploiting a person’s labor is so repugnant, so universally at odds with our common standards of decency, that we call it slavery or, in less extreme cases, paying slave wages. It can’t be a coincidence that so many shit-wage jobs are primarily filled by immigrants, people of color, women and young people—the castaways of the American economic system.

We can’t hide from the truth that we are often, albeit unwittingly, direct beneficiaries of a worker’s misery and misfortune. Even if I don’t have the time or the talent to personally organize a consumer boycott or lobby Congress, I can take a small step towards economic justice by buying fair trade certified products.

For internationally-minded social entrepreneurs, the debate over outsourcing American jobs brings up one pivotal question: Is a worker in our country of lesser, equal or greater human value than a work­er elsewhere? Do you or I (as an American, a global citizen and a human being) have a greater obligation to the unemployed in Detroit, Michigan, versus the unemployed in Durban, South Africa?

For most people, and for all social entrepreneurs, empathy makes no distinction between a crying child in Mississippi and a crying child in Malawi. If that’s true for love of a child, why hide our compassion for a mother with children escaping starvation? For a hardscrabble farmer in a distant land? For a refugee escaping a war zone? Empathy makes global citizens of us all.

+++++