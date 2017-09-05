In 2007, when my younger brother died suddenly, one piece of advice I received stuck: Now is a time for strength. Do the things that make you strong. As I’ve watched heartbreaking events unfold this week and this year, that advice continues to resonate. When so many of us, regardless of political beliefs, are feeling helpless and soul-weary, we must find ways to stay in the conversation and back our beliefs up with action. But how? One way is to identify practices that keep us grounded, and then prioritize them.

This may sound like a lot to prioritize, but in fact, these practices are NOT about adding to the to-do list; they’re about tricking myself into recharging my own batteries. It feels daunting when you first start prioritizing your own well-being and then one day a switch flips and you cannot imagine it any other way. Primarily because you see the evidence that the people, work and causes you care about get more of you when you have more to give. Prioritizing these five things reminds me that my impact in the world is directly connected to my capacity to stay grounded and fueled. As George Bernard Shaw wrote, I want to be thoroughly used up when I die--but I don’t want to be thoroughly used uptomorrow. Let’s do ourselves, our people and our future a favor – and do the things that make us strong.