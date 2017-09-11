DO THIS TO MAKE BETTER FOOD DECISIONS.

Before getting into the WOW today, I want to take a moment to remember 9/11 and also send safety & recovery vibes to all of the recent natural disaster victims. Now for your regularly scheduled WOW….

Groundbreaking research suggests:

The better your MOOD, the better you EAT.

We’ve all been there.

That moment when temptation hits to eat junk food….snack at night….skip exercise….etc.

Research shows that if in these weak moments, we get our mind into a POSITIVE state, we will be LESS. LIKELY. TO. MAKE. UNHEALTHY. CHOICES. That’s powerful stuff. The better your MOOD, the better you EAT.

Getting into a POSITIVE mindset during times of temptation is easier than you think.

Do 1 of these 10 scientific things to get INSTANTLY happier:

1. Think a mile a minute.

Research shows that quick, varied thinking can lead to elation. Ex: Watch a YouTube video or listen to a podcast on accelerated speed or flip through a magazine reading random things quickly.

2. Light a vanilla scented candle.

Or add vanilla bean powder to oatmeal. Vanilla’s aroma elevates feelings of joy & relaxation.

3. Dab grapefruit oil on your wrists.

Or smell an orange. Studies suggest the scent of citrus is a mood booster.

4. Listen to UPBEAT music.

Research suggests people who listen to cheerful stuff like this are happier than people who listen to mopey stuff.

5. Think about 1 thing you’re grateful for.

This study suggests you’ll be happier, more positive & even sleep better. Gratitude changes everything.

6. Give your pet a little QT (quality time)

You don’t need science to explain why pets make you feel more joyful. Just look at this guy, and try not to smile.

7. Make your desktop GREEN.

Or purchase a cute green mousepad like this. Or go look at a green house plant. The calming color is associated with happiness.

8. Just stand UP and walk around.

A study found just a little extra physical movement makes people happier. Bonus: This expert found merely standing UP boosts your brainpower by 7%.

9. Flip through OLD photos.

Researchers from United Kingdom’s Open University found looking at personal photos boosts mood much more than stuff like watching TV or eating chocolate. Get out those #throwback pics!

10. Let light in.

A survey of 1.3 million Americans found that those who live in the sunniest states tend to report the highest levels of happiness. Eat meals near a window that gets plenty of daylight or try a desktop happy light.

>> BONUS <<

Here’s 24-hours of researched happiness hacks.

Don’t worry. Be happy. And you’ll eat better.

>> Gold Energy Bites <<

This is a must. try. superfood. snack. I love these gold bites any time of day, but especially for a post-workout snack because they have carbohydrates from whole grains + plant-protein. They’re also great to fight the 3pm work munchies or as a fast after-school snack.

I created >> THIS << recipe for Quaker using 100% whole grain oats, which are a #supergrain. Oats have soluble fiber which digests slowly to provide energy & satisfaction. The gold color comes from turmeric and the dash of black pepper helps boost the absorption of turmeric by 2000% (NCBCI).

Get more whole grain Quaker oat recipes HERE

