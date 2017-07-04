Do Trump Supporters Think in 140-Character Spurts?

Imagine if American President Franklin D. Roosevelt speaking in Tweets instead of fireside chats. Roosevelt's supporters had the mental capacity to sit, listen, absorb and discuss the issues Roosevelt addressed in a series of 30 radio addresses.

Donald Trump's supporters are lucky if the can parse a 140-character Tweet.

Roosevelt used the radio broadcasts to quell rumors and explain policies. His tone, mixed with his demeanor communicated self-assurance as America went through despair and uncertainty.

There's a new Sheriff in town that appears to believe his is "modern presidential' and doing nothing different than Roosevelt.

A credibility gap exists between: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" and "I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore)."

The former may be beyond Trump's fanbase while the latter fits right in with "hold my beer."

Referring to Trump's Tweet to Morning Joe, late night host, Stephen Colbert, asked: "Where to begin? It's a buffet of BS."

Historically, Americans have mocked nations with state-controlled media. Now Twitter gives a leader the ability to control the national narrative and assert his lies as truth. He slanders his enemies and goes on political rampages daily.

The president's Twitter feed is a stage past state-run media. "State-run" implies a state running things. Trump's tweets leave his advisers struggling to untangle the web of deception the president wraps them in. Trump's tweets reveal the embryonic dictator — no bureaucracy, no counselors are mediating his Tweets.

Will Trump Happily Pay the Price Twitter May Cost Him?

Trump's habit of lashing out at the press on Twitter comes at a cost he may not be willing to pay.

Trump keeps pouring gasoline on the fire in his media fight. His supporters cheer him on as they continue to loathe the media — with Trump's encouragement.

The growing conflict has directed attention away from Trump's blunders, but also his self-proclaimed achievements.

Monday, Trump tweeted that the "Fake News will be forced to discuss our great jobs numbers, strong economy, successes with ISIS and the border," and ‘so much else!'

Trump's targeting the media keeps redirecting the conversation from any substantive police debate that Trump asserts he wants. His off-center Twitter habit has hindered his capacity to push any semblance of a docket through Congress. Even Congressional Republicans are complaining of Trump's incapability to focus on his health-care scheme — which is struggling — progress on the 2018 budget — which is stuck — or a significant infrastructure proposal — which is deteriorating.

Trump's latest attempt was a regurgitated video he sent out this past weekend which showed him ‘walloping' a wrestling entrepreneur which apparently was meant to be a stand-in for CNN.

Unparalleled, even for Trump. Calling it ‘modern day presidential,' Trump tried to reframe his misstep as part of a premeditated recasting of the office.

Trump's supporters have been cheering him on, and the big dog at the front of the pack has been Donald Jr.

Referring to the New York delivery of "Julius Caesar," Trump the younger said, "CNN and Dems calling Trump assassination play ‘artistic expression, yet WWF joke meme is a ‘call for violence'?

When a CNN journalist tweeted, "Isn't pro wrestling fake?" Junior responded, "Yes. Just like your coverage." Junior's response was a small step away from the third-grade retort of "I know you are, but what am I?"

Many presidents have distrusted the media and spoken derogatorily about the Fourth Estate. Trump's continuous — and personalized — attacks are new.

"We haven't seen a chief executive who appears completely consumed with the press as his adversary," Julian Zelizer, Princeton University's historian said.

While Trump's shrinking cheerleading section of supporters encourage his infantile behavior, most of America is getting tired of the shenanigans and are becoming alienated.

Trump's Pravda is Fading

In the June 15 issue of Newsweek, writer Alexander Nazaryan pointed out Breitbart News is failing and in crisis.

Breitbart's guiding principle has been the same as the tabloids: "If it bleeds, it leads." No conspiracy theory which might draw metaphorical blood is off limits for the digital queen of the double-wide trailer.

Even while Trump and his under-educated supporters reference Breitbart News as the ‘Holy Grail' of journalism, many in his fan base are turning away. From a high of 29 on the Alexa scale, Breitbart has dropped to 63 in the rankings. Apparently, the high watermark of Breitbart's relevance was November's election.

"They're failing to grapple with daily news," says The Hill's Will Sommer. "Eventually, our audience begins to get disillusioned."

Nazaryan points out the entire right-wing media ecosystem is largely unwilling to call out Trump on the unrealistic campaign promises he made.

In Breitbart's world, the jobs have come back from China, the ‘illegals' have gone home to Mexico, the wall has been built, and ISIS is setting around a campfire singing Kumbayah.

White House reporter Lee Stranahan doesn't paint a rosy picture about the long-term success for Breitbart. "I wouldn't be surprised if their readership drops again."