Do We Really Need a Stand Alone Apple Watch or Is Tech Postulating Solutions to Problems that Don't Exist?

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently advised that Apple Watch sales are up more than 50 percent since last year. Whether the surge has anything to do with the failure of fitness trackers such as Jawbone or Fitbit from making a decent smart watch is up for debate, the compatibility however with AirPods will likely play a part in the turnaround.

Technology is progressively guilty of postulating solutions to problems that don't exist. A specimen of this non-problem would be rumors that Apple might be preparing to release the third generation of its smart watch, expected to break away from the shackles of the iPhone, and become it’s own standalone device with cellular voice connectivity and everything.

Nerds and fitness fanatics will exult at the ability to finally leave their iPhones when on the trail. As people that are increasingly aware of our time spent staring down screens, we must ask ourselves if we really now need to take a phone call for that one hour at the gym too? And would you pay an additional $15 monthly wearables plan just so you can have cellular connectivity on your watch?

Rather than add a cellular SIM card to enable 4G functionality on the Apple Watch, maybe it just needs to get itself compatible with Android to enable the sale of a significantly greater number of units. Having said that, I am also sympathetic to those existing Apple Watch owners that are ostensibly frustrated with their watch’s enslavement to their iPhone.

Let’s think about this a bit more however. Would you ever leave your iPhone away from you for a prolonged period of time? Most people would say they would not. People take the device with them to the restroom! We now live in a world where people will find the notion of leaving their smartphone out of reach enough to break them into a sweat. For this reason alone, I question the incremental value of an untethered Apple Watch to mainstream users?

Battery life is often our sole frustration with these devices, all said and done. Remember when you just needed your passport and tickets before boarding a plane?

We now must ensure that we have a portable charger with multiple USB slots and cables at hand, so our phones, tablets, watches and headphones will get us through the flight or day. If an LTE modem is added to the Apple Watch, one can only assume its impact on further reducing battery life, given people will keep the cellular function switched on at all times.

Once the holiday season approaches and consumers begin making lists of things they want but don’t necessarily need, one can see a market for a third-generation Apple Watch that can potentially stand on its own. But herein lies the biggest problem with wearable tech.

These thingamajigs are a nice-to-have for the tech aficionados or for those with an insatiable craving for the latest new gadget. However, mainstream users cannot justify the price for a device that could quickly become an overpriced step-counter nudging them to stand up as they watch Game of Thrones.

Sure, professing to be the tech guru during holiday gatherings will be amusing for a few moments. But shopping for yet another incremental wireless plan from Verizon, AT&T, Sprint or T-Mobile can quickly kill the buzz.

At present, reports of a standalone Apple Watch are a complete speculation with Apple neither confirming or denying their plans. But leaks have become a familiar occurrence in the run up to the release of any new Apple product or launch event.

Up until Apple's iPhone 8 launch event in September, we can anticipate flimflam on a daily basis around the supposed features of a smartphone that is likely to break the $1,000 barrier. There is also a good chance that we will see the unveiling of a third generation Apple Watch just in time for the holidays.

Whether an Android fan will swallow their pride and buy an Apple Watch remains to be seen. Even though none of us need a $500 watch telling us what is happening on our $1,000 smartphone, it’s safe to assume they might both sell by the bucket load. That’s how outrageous we have become!