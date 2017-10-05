In our work with domestic violence, faith communities, and survivors who experience family abuse in a faith based setting, one common religious discussion involves the wife’s “responsibility” in her marriage. While most of us feel that this should have little affect on her safety, many females seeking safety from abuse feel an obligation to “submit to their husbands” and stay in the relationship. Sadly, there are also leaders within congregations who reinforce the concerns of many victims of abuse by claiming that their husbands are “heads” of the family.

One example that comes to mind is the discussion involving Candace Cameron Bure’s “submission to her husband” while appearing and performing on Dancing with the Stars. Her partner, Mark Ballas, carefully choreographed their dance routine to avoid the appearance that she was acting inappropriately while the question was presented, “How can you perform a dance with another partner while displaying submission to your husband?” Cameron made it clear that her husband supported her, but she tried to navigate the “submission” and “head” language used among conservative Evangelical Christians.

Another example is expressed when we have worked with abusive and controlling “Christian” males. They indicate that their spouses must submit to them, since they are the God ordained “heads” of their families. While their audacious beliefs seem outrageous, they are only reflecting what is preached in many churches today—which suggests that males are the head and authority of their families.

The very presence of the word “head” offers both controversy and a questioning of Paul’s use of a phrase that, to some, justifies the oppression of females and support of misogyny, chauvinism, and male privilege. While I agree that the traditional understanding of “head” and “submission” has ruined males’ understanding of marriage as well as our relationship with women, it has also treated women as inferior and become a catalyst to an already oppressive system which devalues females, and views femininity as a weakness.

Is The Text the Culprit, Or Was Paul a Misogynist? Ephesians 5:21-33

Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.

Wives, submit to your husbands as you do to the Lord. The husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. As the church submits to Christ, so also wives should submit to their husbands in everything.

Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word, to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless. In this same way, husbands ought to love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. After all, no one ever hated their own body, but they feed and care for it, just as Christ does the church—for we are members of his body. “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.” This is a profound mystery—but I am talking about Christ and the church. Each one of you must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.

I guess when we first read the text, it seems that Paul is “putting women in their place.” Yet there is more to the story and this Apostle, writing in a Roman context, actually offers a challenge to me rather than women.

The Setting

The city of Ephesus was a Roman colony that had a long history of art, magic, economic prosperity, and beauty. It was written that the Amazonian women roamed the area and had a powerful presence in ancient days. Artemis, the daughter of Zeus and goddess of wisdom; was a predominant deity in the city. Her temple was one of the seven wonders of the world and was the mightiest and biggest structure one would see while entering the city’s harbor. No matter how hard Rome tried, they could not overshadow here temple, as they did with other conquered cities. Nero worked to have the Caesar temple outshine her temple, but they could not dethrone this mighty goddess. Due to the city’s acceptance of immigration she was worshiped by many cultures and took on the qualities of their goddesses. By the time the Apostle Paul came to Ephesus Artemis had become the goddess of healing, magic, fertility, sailors, hunters, soldiers, child birth, and presided at weddings. She was the great mother of the city and, as “head” of this city, nurtured, united, gathered, and protected her people. The city even became known as “the guardian of her temple.” Artemis was truly the head of Ephesus.

Paul mentions “head” in Ephesians 4 times (and 3 times in a letter to another Artemisian city Colossae) in reference to Jesus. This “head” is not in reference to power, authority, or even responsibility. It is a contrast between Jesus and Artemis. However, Jesus as head, like the great mother Artemis, also united, gathered, protected, healed, and was present in marriage. The understanding of Jesus as head, in Ephesians, would have been viewed as feminine by many males suggesting that Jesus’ authority or ability lie in his nurturing and sustaining qualities.

When Paul suggested that males were to be “heads” of their wives/families, the word had little to do with power, authority, and control—it was a challenge to be maternal. Hence Paul challenged husbands to:

Sacrificially love

Cleanse and purify

Feed and care for

and help her to be the best she can be

It is interesting to me that these points above are missing from many vocabularies of the abusive/controlling males we have had to work with. In addition to this only two verses apply to females while eight verses apply to males. The text was not written to “put women/wives in their place.” It was written to “put men/males in their place.” Most Roman males didn’t love their wives, they had affairs while their wives stayed home and raised their families and managed the slaves. Husbands were called to be counter-cultural in a world that values Roman masculinity, social inequality, cultural privilege, and an offering of peace that comes through violent military action and police brutality. Today, husbands are called to be nurturers, healers, care givers, and lovers in a culture that defines masculinity through force, body size, testosterone, and oppression of females and anything labeled feminine. However, headship, through Jesus, was a challenge to reevaluate masculinity in relationship.

To Submit or Not Submit: Is That Even an Issue?

Another interesting point concerning the text is found in Ephesians 5:21

Submit to each other out of respect for Christ… (Eph 5:21)

This section is addressed to males. Women submitted to their husbands, naturally and legally, in the Roman Empire. Men, however, were not typically expected to do so. Paul’s challenge was for “mutual submission.” Wives submit this way…while husbands submit this way… The text teaches what it means to be a man in submission to one’s wife than it does for the wife to serve her husband. While submission means respect, supporting the other one in leading, taking on a servant role, or simply valuing the other—Paul did indicate that men had a responsibility to submit to their wives. This is why the discussion surrounding Cameron’s participating on Dancing with the Stars should have asked,” How does her husband show submission by supporting her in the performance?”

Yet we rarely hear “husbands submit to your wives by…” The emphasis is placed on the wife. Mutual submission (Ephesians 5:21) is clearly suggested by Paul, but not by many clergy over the past Millenia.

This is why Intimate Partner Violence destroys the marriage covenant, one’s relationship with God, and the family. When I ask men, “How is physically assaulting your wife showing submission and respect for your family?” or “How is humiliating your spouse obedience to Paul’s letter to Ephesian husbands?” or “Tell me how you reflected love, care, and support for your wife in the way you treat her?” they have no answer. This is not what it means to be “head,” as Paul defined it.

Even more the emphasis should be less on “head” or “submission” and more on sacrificial love, respect, and nurturing one another. Males need not be afraid of this language since it helps us to have better relationships, trust, and grace. American males live in a culture that continues to devalue females and femininity, yet it is these Artemisian characteristics that Jesus not only carries—but emulates in all of us. Likewise we too can enhance our relationships through mutual submission, respect, and support.