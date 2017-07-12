Do You Already Have eBusiness Plan?

Business can only be successful and prosper if it takes into account the requirements of the time, i.e. when the company is up-to-date. Since the technology develops quickly and becomes better and better every day, every business should incorporate those changes and have modern computers, software that can make the working process easier and smoother.

A lot of businesses, especially in the retail segment, have online stores now. It’s more the requirement of the time, as more and more customers prefer buying online. Even if it’s not a retail segment, nowadays, people ‘judge’ the company and its credibility by looking at its website and reading the reviews, so it’s very important for each company to have the professionally looking and easy-to-navigate website. According to Ecommerce consultant at M-Connect Media, Darshit Parmar: “Since the day Ecommerce was introduced to the world in the 1970s, it has seen a prodigious progression. From the selling of goods on the internet, we have come this far, where you can now order services like carpeting, plumbing, cabs, teaching, etc. on the Internet as well.” So, choosing the right Ecommerce platform and having an easy-to-use website is of paramount importance for every business. But it’s more difficult to do than it might initially sound. In order to set up a successful online business, be it an online store or some consulting services, one has to properly understand and study Ecommerce principles and come up with a good e-business plan.

Start the plan with asking yourself what your target audience is. But don’t forget that consumers’ behavior online might be different than that in the physical store. You might want to conduct some research in order to possess more information on the potential consumers and their online behavior.

After determining the target audience, you can start thinking about website design. It will be different depending on what goods you are selling or what services you offer. If you sell children’s toys, the design should be more colorful with predominant bright colors; if you are a lawyer’s company and offer legal services, then the color palette of the website should be more subdued. Also, think about the functionality of the website and its navigation. If the consumers find it difficult to get the necessary information on your website, they would probably leave it without ever trying again.

While the website design is important, don’t also forget about its practical sides. Plan beforehand which Ecommerce platform you are going to use so that your website works well and serves all your needs. There are quite a lot of Ecommerce platforms to choose from, and if you aren’t exactly sure, you can always find a specialist who can give you professional advice on that.

If you decide to start an online store, think carefully about how you set up online shopping carts. Everything should be easy and transparent there, and it’s better to avoid adding some extra payment when the consumer adds the goods to the shopping cart. It might be one of the reasons consumers will end up not actually buying the goods. If there are some extra charges for the certain types of products, it should be clearly stated. Also, if the consumers pay for the goods or services online, make sure that you have a safe payment method, so that people can trust you.

And, of course, think about marketing strategy and how you are going to find the customers. Good-quality content is one of the ways to keep the interest of the people. You might want to set up a blog within the website and fill it up with useful and interesting articles. Don’t forget about asking your existing clients to leave a review of their experience of the website usage.

And, finally, stay in trend and be ready for constant improvements. Start with asking your friends what is working and what isn’t; then ask your clients the same things, particularly what they found frustrating about using your website and then think how to further eliminate those problems.