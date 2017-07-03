Do You Consume More Than You Create?

The attack was relentless.

A terrorist outrage.

Global.

Seemingly without purpose other than to show crippling power.

Most were victims of collateral damage, not purposeful hits.

Frankly it was scary, humbling…at first…and then…

Last week institutions around the globe were attacked by a deadly virus that insidiously wormed its way across the world, in mere minutes, and brought down the computer systems of countries and companies.

Outrage, fear, shock, disorientation were the immediate reactions…how do we function…what do we do…and then…

And then the human spirit kicked in. Frankly we didn’t miss a beat.

Clients helped, partners helped, vendors helped but more importantly people coalesced and saw the opportunity overcome.

Groups formed.

Eye contact and face-to-face discussion won the day.

Phone calls and maybe even smoke signals…who knows…took center stage and work was done, deadlines were met and creativity flourished.

The human entrepreneurial, resilient, DIY, get it done spirit prevailed.

Let’s be clear…being back up is great, important, empowering and enabling. Make no mistake and knee-jerkers pay heed, our technological infrastructure is important.

Yet, let’s also be clear…we don’t need computers to make us creative, to create creativity, and most importantly, we don’t need computers to define us.

Let me repeat — computers, technology, digital anything does not define us as human, and if you think they do, I pray you don’t hacked like we did…

And what I think most interesting is that the most digital, most tech-based companies knew it all along:

According to The Verge, “The creators of the iPhone are worried we’re too addicted to technology”:

In a talk at design studio IDEO’s Palo Alto headquarters Wednesday evening, former Apple employees Bas Ording, Brian Huppi, and Greg Christie discussed the ways in which the device they were instrumental in developing has impacted society.“I certainly am not excited about how much of a distraction it is in people’s lives,” Huppi said. “I’ve got to believe there’s just so many accidents on the road now from people looking at their phones.” But he added that it’s going to take us a while to fully come to terms with the modern smartphone, even 10 years since its inception. “I wonder if it’s not a bit like TV when it first came out,” he said. “Maybe eventually it finds its place in everyone’s lives and it’s not just this gadget everyone is enamored with.”Christie still believes that transition will come. “This sort of thing happens every time there’s a major media transition, whether you’re talking about Gutenberg and the [printing] press, whether you’re talking about the emergence of radio, the emergence of television, the emergence of the internet,” he said. “People both individually and collectively as a society have to learn how to adjust to the new media reality that they find themselves in. Technology changes faster than people.”

And yes, while technology does evolve quicker than we do…it is we who evolve the technology…think about that.

I have long recommended that we learn from Google and Amazon who seem to understand the physical world better than any of us do…while we pursue DIGIBABBLE they open stores, send their kids to schools that don’t allow computers in the lower grades and place ads on…horrors….TV.

WIRED recently covered “How Googlers Avoid Burnout (And Secretly Boost Creativity)”:

Burnout is undoubtedly one of Google’s gravest threats, and holding back passionate employees is often a far more formidable challenge than pushing them ahead. Fortunately, Google has brought the same innovative mindset to this dilemma as the company has to all its other projects. But unlike just about everything else that Google does, the company isn’t helping its employees rest by looking ahead to cutting-edge technologies. Rather, Google nails rest by looking back to an ancient Eastern practice.In the early days of Google, employee #107, Chade-Meng Tan, observed that while he and his colleagues had no problem “turning it on,” they struggled mightily to turn it off… in 2007, Tan launched Search Inside Yourself, a 7-week mindfulness meditation course for Google employees. At first, his colleagues were reluctant. They questioned what, if anything, a mystical, new-age, candlelit, deep-chanting practice could do for them. But it wasn’t long before Tan’s colleagues learned that mindfulness—which of course is none of the things we just mentioned—had the power to change the way they worked and lived. Soon, Googlers who went through Tan’s class were raving about its benefits. They felt calmer, clear-headed, and more focused. They were able to unplug at the end of the day and even detach enough so that weekends and vacations became truly rejuvenating….It turns out that meditation and other restful practices don’t just help workers disconnect—they may boost innovation, too.In 2001, Marcus Raichle, MD, a neurologist at Washington University in St. Louis, used fMRI scans to look inside the brain. Raichle found that when people zone out and daydream, a particular part of the brain consistently became active. He called this the default-mode network. Interestingly, as soon as Raichle’s subjects started focusing again, the default-mode network went black and the task-positive network became active again.

Boosting innovation….and without an APP…what a concept.

And then I read the following from QZ and pondered the notion it raises…why do we consume so much more than we create?:

If most of us, myself included, were completely honest about our balance between consumption and creation, we’d see that it’s pretty out of whack. We consume far more than we create, when it should be the opposite. Every day our consumption diet includes some combination of articles, emails, social media updates, podcasts, online shopping and Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu.

And there you have it…

In the end, an unintended result was that we created more than we consumed and found innovative ways to consume what we needed.

Bottom line…

I don’t recommend getting terrorized and hacked to discover your true self but I have long been a proponent of unplug and reconnect. And frankly? I believe it more today than ever.

We need to protect ourselves against evil like this in the future but we also must strengthen our sense of being and purpose to help guard us and more — prepare us for the inevitable — as it will happen to others again.

Einstein was worried that technology had surpassed our humanity…I can honestly say that when push comes to shove we rise above it.

And frankly, maybe it’s no simpler than this…

Listen:

“Angry people want you to see how powerful they are. Loving people want you to see how powerful you are.” Chief Red Eagle

Angry people tried to bring us down…our friends, clients, colleagues, partners and our own spirit, helped us to find our powerful selves.

Thank you all…and…DAMN THE TORPEDOES….