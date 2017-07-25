Do You EAT Enough Water?

It’s summer, it’s hot. All you hear about dealing with hot weather is, "drink plenty of fluids.” Good advice, but did you know you can also EAT your water?

We do need to drink a lot of water – about 13 cups a day for men and about 10 cups for women, but it doesn’t all have to be water. Coffee, tea, and other drinks count, including milk, juice, and sugar-free and regular soft drinks and sports drinks. (Indeed, sugar-free drinks are almost 100% water, fizzy or non-fizzy, but that’s another article.) So you don’t have to get all your water from water itself.

You don’t even have to get all your water from liquids. Usually we get about 20% of our fluids from food, but there are foods you can eat that will amp up your fluid intake and do some good for your health as well.

High-water fresh fruits and vegetables can really help hydrate you, not only because of their water content, but because they’re naturally loaded with electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which most people need more of anyway. They’re also great sources of antioxidants.

