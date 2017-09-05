Do YOU Have Dreams? Turns Out America Isn't The Place To Go To Achieve Them.

President Donald J. Trump makes the executive decision to end former President Barack Obama’s DACA program.

CNN.com

On September 5th 2017 the President of these United States of America, Donald J. Trump if you were purposefully unaware, announced his plans to rescind DACA. Now if you’re saying “What the heck is that?” or “Yeah, I saw that trending” then welcome, this is the article for you!

DACA Requirements For Application

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA for short) is better known to the general public as The Dreamers Act. And it truly is a dream to its recipients. Here are the requirements to apply for this program, executively put in place during the Obama Administration, in an easy to read list (I've got you):

Individuals could have applied for deferred action if they came to the USA before their 16th birthday!

applied for deferred action if they came to the USA before their 16th birthday! If they’ve resided in the USA since June 15th 2007, they could have applied!

applied! If they graduated with a High School Diploma, they could have applied!

applied! If they received a GED, they could have applied!

Okay But What Does It Do?

I’m glad you asked! DACA recipients are finally allowed to step out of the shadows and reach for their dreams (hence its alternate name The Dreamers Act) without fear of persecution. They could have applied for college and through hard work and dedication received massive scholarships to attend Universities. They could have obtained valid driver’s licenses. They could have even applied for and gotten legal, safe, and soul-fulfilling jobs!

**You may notice I've said “could have” multiple times. If this act goes away, it’s bye bye to some of those basic freedoms we take for granted everyday**

Americabythenumbers.org

That Sounds Great! So Why Is It Being Taken Away?

Now that’s the big question isn't it. I’ve sat back and watched all sides deliberate and discuss.

To some people Immigration is Taboo. It’s filed under that list they have in their head entitled: “These Are Things We Don't Talk About Jan! Hey Go Watch Some HGTV Instead”. Nothing against HGTV or those people! I truly understand! In this day and age, especially in these past 7 months, politics and the state of our nation have overturned humanity and bred so much anxiety and fear that it’s easier to not talk about it. But defending basic Human Rights is NEVER EASY!

From a more conservative standpoint, the general public seems to believe that Immigrants are coming for not only their jobs, but the academic future of their offspring. These 800,000 (yes 800,000 possibly more) Immigrants are gonna take over the world and leave me with nothing! They don’t deserve to be here, those job stealing illegals who are PROBABLY criminals and PROBABLY out to kill us all!

A little known fact to people who have yet to do the research, DACA is only attainable for people who have no priors. Your record must be completely spotless to apply so I assure you, you’re in no danger :)

This is all besides the point though.

The only thing DACA kids accomplish is weasling their way into universities, soaking up scholarships meant for actual deserving citizens. pic.twitter.com/xgF3mmICXG — /pol/ News Infinity (@polNewsInfinity) September 1, 2017

Found above is an actual opinion from a human being that supports the end of DACA. What leaves me gobsmacked is the amount of people who side with this statement. For those who find themselves in this category I'd like to leave you with this:

The problem is not the Dreamers. They don’t “weasel their way into universities” and they’re not leeches no matter how often you’d like to imply this. They work hard and diligently for their scholarships, for their GPAs, and little secret they're not doing it to spite you or your children, they’re doing it to reach their goals. If your child misses out on the scholarship a DACA student receives my advice to them, is to work harder. Your success depends on you and you alone. Period.

Is There Any Hope?

Alas, all hope is not lost! (*cue the applause*)

President Donald J. Trump has given Congress 6 months to pass a law protecting the Dreamers. Given that they passed sanctions on Russia within 60 days I believe if they try hard enough they can do it! To do our part, we can’t let them forget and file DACA under : “Things We Maybe Meant To Get To But Didn’t”.

You can reach out to your local State Senator by texting “Resist” to 50409.

Trumps plan to Deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL resist... Please stand up text RESIST to 50409 #IStandWithDreamers pic.twitter.com/cMu7LlooHP — camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 5, 2017

You can get the word out to friends, neighbors, and family by getting the hashtags #DefendDACA and #IStandWithDREAMERS to trend worldwide!

America is meant to be a melting pot. “The land of the Free and the home of the Brave”. Who are we to take away education and a better life from honest people seeking a better living?

Stand up for basic human rights my friends. Don’t let this become a nation of humans without humanity.

Women's March Official Twitter Account

Included for intellectual purposes is Barack Obama’s response. Powerful messages everywhere.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Check This Out!!