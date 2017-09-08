Do You Have What it Takes to Be an Entrepreneur? Consider This 5-Point Check List

Are you thinking of setting up your own business? If so, it could prove to be the ideal career plan for you, but you'll need to be sure you're up to the challenge before venturing forth. When I first started on my journey as an entrepreneur, there were a few traits that I focused on heavily, just to confirm I was on the right path. Successful entrepreneurship calls for some personal qualities and skills, so consider these first to make sure you're right for the role. If you can apply the five essential qualities below, the signs will look promising: