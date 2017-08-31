Do You Have Your Pre-Performance Ritual Down?

Imagine if you could get yourself in your peak mental state anytime you wanted.

Any time you have a big interview, presentation or performance, the worst part is always those few moments right before you begin. You get butterflies in your stomach, your mouth goes dry, and you start to sweat. What if there was a ritual you could repeat every time before a daunting task, to ensure that you delivered at your very best?

Daniel McGinn is a senior editor at Harvard Business Review and his writing has appeared in many magazines including Newsweek, Inc., Fast Company and Wired. His new book is Psyched Up: How the Science of Mental Preparation Can Help You Succeed. I recently interviewed Daniel for the LEADx Podcast where we discussed the benefits to creating a solid pre-performance ritual. (The interview below has been lightly edited for space and clarity.)

Kevin Kruse: You say that even if we're not a soldier or entertainer, we can benefit from a pre-performance ritual. Is there some research to back this up?

Daniel McGinn: There is. So because I work at Harvard Business Review, we're a very research-based magazine so I would never try to write a book like this without spending a fair bit of time in academic journals and talking to people at universities around the country. Each chapter in the book looks at a specific technique you can use to get psyched up in these moments before you go on the stage, techniques to reduce your anxiety, to boost your confidence, to use rituals, to use music. For every one of them, there's at least some research.

The rituals, in particular, there's research especially in sports, across all sorts of different sports that show that people that do the same thing every time in terms of their thoughts and their actions before they perform, from sports ranging from darts to water polo to rugby to diving, they tend to do better. They've even done interventional studies where they'll take a group of performers, they'll teach half of them how to do a ritual before they compete. They'll have a control group that does nothing different and generally speaking the people that learn to do the same set of things before they perform leads to better outcomes.

Kruse: How might I come up with a ritual that I could use before a big speech, a big interview or when I want to get into the writer mode?

McGinn: Sure. Let me give you two examples. One for each of those specific use cases. So on your interview with Sully, one of the best things you can do to boost your confidence is to do what I tend to think of as the ‘greatest hit strategy.’ You want to try to relive in the most visceral and sensational way, your best moment in that similar activity. So what I would do before you interviewed Sully is I would think over the interviews you've done to date and you've done a whole lot of them obviously. What's your best one? Especially a high-pressure famous person kind of interview. Go back and listen to it and as you listen to it, think to yourself, "Wow, I really crushed that. When I bring my A game, I'm really good at this." Do that just before you get onto the phone or the recording with Sully. It puts you in the right mindset to say, "I can really perform well at this," and it naturally will boost your confidence. It's a very easy thing you can do. So before I write, I do that. I'll go back and I'll look at some of my favorite articles, just takes a couple of minutes, primes me, it helps me focus on a time when I was successful in the past and I can do it in the future.

In terms of your own writing, here's a completely different technique you can use. So there's a lot of research that shows that lucky objects can increase your confidence. So people in college will often have like a lucky pen they take to exams or a lucky outfit or they'll sit in the same seat in the classroom every time they take a test. You can incorporate some of that into your writing routine. In the lucky object domain, there's actually research that shows if you use an object that was used by a famous performer in the past, you can perform better. So when I was writing my book, I actually sent a keyboard off to Malcolm Gladwell. I had him write on it for three months and ship it back to me. I don't use it everyday but I have Malcolm Gladwell's keyboard. When I get in the pinch and I'm kind of nervous and I have a high stakes assignment, I use his keyboard.

So here's my offer to you, if it gets to be August and you're under the gun and you're feeling a little crunch, you just shoot me a text, give me your address and I will give you, as a loan, I will give you the Gladwell keyboard to help you focus and help you produce when you need to under pressure.

Kruse: Quite the offer. What do we say or do to get other people into this peak state?

McGinn: That's one of the things that first got me interested in this whole topic. So I was not a very good athlete in high school but I played football and basketball. I first became interested in this notion of psyching up because I was fascinated by the things the coaches would say and do to us to try to get us amped up before the games. In the book, there's a whole chapter on pep talks and I talked to famous practitioners of pep talks but I also looked at the research. The research generally shows that a successful pep talk has three elements to it.

Number one is direction giving, the strategy. If you're talking about a sports environment, that's exactly what the strategy is to win that game offensively and defensively. Military, it could be military strategy. Sales context, it could be exactly what you want your sales force to focus on towards the end of that quarter to drive towards their quota.

The second element is what they call “empathy.” You need to acknowledge and make a personal connection with the people that what you're asking them to do is hard, that you're thankful for them, that you've been there. You know that this is going to be a long day and the victory is not assured. You need to connect with them through empathy.

The third thing is you need to engage in what they call “meaning making” which is often the toughest part. You need to connect the specific task you're asking them to do with some larger really important thing. One game is in the arc of a season. One small military mission is in the arc of a larger campaign. It connects back with the home, with the people at home. So try to put the task in this larger perspective.

Kruse: You can use the same structure no matter what kind of format you're in.

McGinn: That's true. There's actually in the July/August issue of Harvard Business Review, we've excerpted it from that chapter of the book so there's an article, and if you Google on the phrase “the science of pep talks,” that article will pop right up. I spent the last day of the month at Yelp, which has a big sales organization and I watched how their sales leader fire up her troops to go out and sell Yelp ads to make their quota at the end of the month.

Kruse: You interviewed Bill Campbell, who is a legend. Why do you think he was so successful?

McGinn: Well, I think that it's not a coincidence that Campbell is renowned partly because of where he was operating specifically in Silicon Valley. When I interviewed him, one of the things we talked about is—obviously so he was a very good high school football player. He went on to become a football coach. He had almost a decade of college football coaching experience before he sort of stumbled into Apple Computer in a way that probably wouldn't happen today. One of the reasons his coaching expertise was so necessary in Silicon Valley is so many of the people that run those companies didn't grow up in a sports environment.

Think about Bill Gates. Think about Steve Jobs. They spent their teenage years with their faces planted into computer screens. They were coders. Most of them, I think Mark Zuckerberg played some tennis and may have been a swimmer but he's an exception. Most of these guys, none of them played the sort of competitive team sports that are really the proving grounds that teach a lot of this pep talk idea, this idea that you need to motivate people, that you need to create teams. So I came to meet Campbell in some ways as providing tech industry leaders in particular, as something that a lot of us pick up a little bit intuitively during the traditional adolescence because some of these guys were really prodigies and didn't have a typical adolescence.

Kruse: Like you said, what we learn whether we're playing little league or college sports, is that there's not a lot of that in that community.

McGinn: Yeah, even if you work in an industry where technical skills are paramount, the necessity of having Campbell-like characters around Silicon Valley show that somewhere along the line, leaders need to pick up the people skills and it doesn't necessarily come naturally to everybody. Especially if you're working in a context where your success as an individual contributor has come mostly on the technical side.

Kruse: I always like to challenge our listeners to become 1% every day. So give us a challenge.

McGinn: I think you need to distinguish between any performance you're preparing for and what's the actual preparation, the rehearsal, the substance of what you're going to give but then also the performance hack you're going to do right before it. So if you're going to give a classical piano concert, there's nothing in my book that would suggest that you shouldn't practice the piano a whole lot, clearly. If you get on the stage and you don't know how to play the piano, you're not going to be successful.