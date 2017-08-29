Do You Know The Best Tactic For Bootstrapping B-to-B Startups?

What is the best bootstrapping tactic for B-to-B startups?
Solve an acute customer pain.
Get paid an advance to do so.
Watch this inspiring 1 minute 22 seconds video and learn more:
If you prefer to read instead of watching a video, read this interview:
Come talk to me to brainstorm, strategize, tackle roadblocks, weigh your options.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS