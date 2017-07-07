Do You Know The Biggest Threat To Your Smile?

A silent common disorder could be grinding away your teeth

You brush your teeth twice a day, floss and schedule bi-annual visits to the dentist. So you’d probably think that you're doing everything you can to protect your teeth, right? Wrong.

Globally, 2.5 billion people are suffering from a condition that is silently killing their smiles. It’s called Bruxism and this is why you should care:

What is Bruxism?

Bruxism is the term used for involuntary or habitual clenching of the jaw and grinding of teeth, which typically occurs during sleep and affects over 200 million people in the US.

What Causes Bruxism?

One of the leading factors of Bruxism is stress and anxiety, which surprisingly affects you, even more, when you’re in deep sleep. It is also more common in people with certain dental conditions, such as an abnormal bite and/or crooked teeth, and can also be hereditary. Check out your parent’s teeth and blame them!

What are the Effects?

Bruxism can cause permanent tooth and gum damage, which leads to a higher rate of tooth decay that requires fillings; tooth fractures that require crowns; and even tooth loss. It can also lead to a whole host of general health problems, like headaches, neck and shoulder tension, popping of jaw joints, and facial pain. Ouch!

Bruxism can affect anyone, even celebrities, as Demi Moore recently revealed to Jimmy Fallon, stress related tooth grinding cost her two teeth!

How Do you Know if you Have Bruxism?

The best way to find out is by consulting a dentist. But for those without access to a dentist, you’ll know just by these symptoms:

Chipped, cracked, or worn down teeth

Yellow notches on the base of your teeth

Gum recession

Tooth sensitivity

Jaw pain and/or difficulty opening your mouth

Frequent head/neck/shoulder tension

The effects of this dental condition aren’t only limited to our mouths, as The Mayo Clinic reports

“People who clench or grind their teeth during sleep are more likely to have other sleep disorders, such as snoring and pauses in breathing (sleep apnea).”

