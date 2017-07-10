Do you Love America? Take the Test!

(Or, 45 Reasons Why 45 Must Go?)

So, do you think that you love the United States of America? Would you be willing to take a simple test? Please try this thought experiment.

Suppose that you forget about the actual person currently occupying the office of POTUS at this moment in time and what you like or dislike about that person. Set aside how you feel about that person’s policies. Set aside your party affiliation for the moment. It is expected in a flourishing Democracy that we will have civil disagreements about personalities, policies, and party platforms. So setting all that aside, suppose that someone told you that a person who was running for the presidency of the United States and then was elected to the office had claimed, said, or done the things on the list below. Can you honestly say that you would want that person to be our President?

Mexicans are drug-dealers and rapists. http://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-37230916/drug-dealers-criminals-rapists-what-trump-thinks-of-mexicans Senator John McCain is not a war hero. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2015/jul/19/donald-trump-john-mccain-not-a-war-hero-video Publicly made fun of a reporter with a disability. http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2015/11/26/donald-trump-mocks-reporter-with-disability-berman-sot-ac.cnn Resisted publicly denouncing KKK, claiming not to know David Duke, which was a lie. http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/02/28/468455028/trump-wont-condemn-kkk-says-he-knows-nothing-about-white-supremacists Overpowered his primary opponents by name-calling. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6LN_--HjjE Stated no one will vote for Carly Fiorina because “look at that face.” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2015/09/10/trump-fiorina-look-face/71992454/ Has a demonstrated video/audio history of more than 20 years of sexist, disparaging remarks about women. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/politics/donald-trump-sexism-tracker-every-offensive-comment-in-one-place/ Proclaimed that a celebrity (himself) can “Grab women by the ‘p***y” and that he just kisses women without their permission. http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2016/10/07/donald_trump_2005_tape_i_grab_women_by_the_pussy.html Criticized the Gold Star parents of a slain Muslim soldier. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/31/us/politics/donald-trump-khizr-khan-wife-ghazala.html While running for President, said he would release his tax returns once the audit was done. http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/times-donald-trump-release-tax-returns-article-1.3061868 Now says he will only release his tax returns after he leaves the Office of the Presidency. Is that a lie? http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-maybe-i-ll-release-tax-returns-after-leaving-white-n757836 Said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and wouldn’t lose any voters. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMmiLWDpCno While campaigning, said he would put his business interests into a blind trust. http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2016/09/14/donald_trump_s_promised_blind_trust_is_impossible.html Once elected, refused to put his businesses into blind trust. So, was that a lie? https://www.voanews.com/a/report-trump-assets-in-revocable-trust/3706054.html During the campaign, promised to ban entry of all Muslims into the U.S. http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/07/politics/donald-trump-muslim-ban-immigration/index.html Once elected, signed an executive order to ban entry of Muslims, but the White House staff claimed it was NOT a “travel ban on Muslims.” http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/317144-spicer-trump-executive-order-not-a-travel-ban Contradicting the claims of his own White House staff, claimed that it is a “travel ban.” So, who’s lying? http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/05/politics/trump-travel-ban-courts/index.html Revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats in the oval office. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-revealed-highly-classified-information-to-russian-foreign-minister-and-ambassador/2017/05/15/530c172a-3960-11e7-9e48-c4f199710b69_story.html?utm_term=.49e96cfe482d Constantly undermines the veracity of his own White House communications staff as they say one thing and he tweets another. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/may/16/donald-trump-press-staff-white-house-conflict-sean-spicer During the campaign, claimed that there will be a repeal and replace of Obamacare on Day One and all Americans will have “the best health care ever.” https://thinkprogress.org/trump-promised-to-repeal-obamacare-many-times-ab9500dad31e Once elected, admits health care is “complicated” and may need to repeal now and replace later. Is that a lie? http://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/30/trump-calls-on-congress-to-repeal-obamacare-and-replace-it-later-if-they-cant-pass-a-bill-now.html Violated the contract of the lease for the old US Post Office building by being both the lessor and the lessee. http://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/315294-watchdog-group-trump-in-violation-of-lease-agreement Enriches his personal businesses (of which he did not divest himself) by hosting foreign heads of state at his hotel in the old US Post Office building for an estimated $20 Million in revenue. Pay for play? https://www.usnews.com/news/business/articles/2017-06-17/trumps-washington-hotel-saw-almost-20-million-in-revenue Fired the Director of the FBI, James Comey, (who was looking into Russian election meddling) over his behavior regarding the Clinton email investigation and based on a recommendation from the Acting Director of the FBI and the Attorney General, and claimed it had nothing to do with the Russian investigation. http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-fires-fbi-director-james-comey-n757101 Admitted in an interview with Lester Holt that he was going to fire Comey anyway over “the Russia thing.” Does the truth matter at all? http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/12/politics/trump-comey-russia-thing/index.html Decided to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement against the advice of several top American business leaders (Tesla, Exxon-Mobil, Apple) and his own Secretary of State. http://fortune.com/2017/06/01/apple-google-facebook-trump-stay-paris-accord/ Pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement after being warned that China will replace the US as the world leader on climate change. http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/01/europe/eu-us-climate/index.html After G20 summit, an Australian journalist candidly reports how the decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement has clearly harmed the US and displaces US as the leader of the free world. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/09/us/trump-g20-viral-australian-journalist.html?_r=0 Cares more about defending his election “win” than admitting whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/russian-hack-donald-trump-2016-election/index.html Days before the first meeting with Putin, claimed he is still not sure whether the Russians meddled in the 2016 election. http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/07/donald-trump-still-isnt-sure-whether-russia-hacked-the-us-election During a speech given in Poland, publicly questioned the competence of the US intelligence community. http://www.startribune.com/trump-opens-second-visit-to-europe-in-poland/432833853/#1 Admits in a tweet that Russians meddled in the 2016 election while blaming Obama for not doing more. So, the Russians did meddle? http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-russia-news-trump-admits-election-interference-blames-obama-2017-6 Questions Putin over 2016 election meddling, but believes Putin (contra the entire US intelligence community) and agrees with Putin that we should just move forward and forget about any possible 2016 election meddling. http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/trump-time-move-forward-russia-48530091 Has followed definite steps toward being an autocrat as opposed to an elected President. https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/03/how-to-build-an-autocracy/513872/ Is mentally unfit to be a “Leader” according to the United States Army’s Field Manual section on Leadership. http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-gourguechon-25th-amendment-leadership-mental-capacities-checklist-20170616-story.html Upon election, the administration supporters immediately attacked the Office of Governmental Ethics. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/trump-conflict-of-interest-chaffetz/513131/ The current administration, unlike all previous U.S. Presidents since the formation of the Office of Governmental Ethics, will not supply the information needed to assure the OGE (and the American public) that 45 has no conflicts of interest. http://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-white-house-issues-ethics-waivers-1496333491-htmlstory.html The President is being sued over conflicts of interest, about which he was repeatedly warned. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-sued-hotel-payments-conflicts-interest-emoluments-attorney-general-washington-maryland-a7786441.html The Director of the Office of Governmental Ethics (OGE), Walter Shaub, resigned because he could not say that this POTUS is free of conflicts of interest. http://www.npr.org/2017/07/06/535781749/ethics-office-director-walter-shaub-resigns-saying-rules-need-to-be-tougher By not releasing tax returns, there is a lack of transparency that demonstrates a disdain for the American public. http://www.rollingstone.com/politics/features/the-damage-already-done-by-trumps-presidency-w462022 By not releasing tax returns and refusing to divest of his businesses, this is the least transparent administration in decades. http://www.cbsnews.com/news/tax-returns-visitor-logs-white-house-transparency-ethics-experts/ Republican Party leaders have to resort to begging POTUS to stop tweeting because it is damaging to the Office of the President of the United States. https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2017/06/29/gop-begs-trump-stop-after-tweet-attacking-news-anchor/wa60K0Uf94ISSuF8F6F81L/story.html Despite all of the evidence that Russia had meddled in our 2016 election, said the United States should join with President Putin to form a joint Cyber-Security team against election meddling. http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/341062-russian-official-trump-and-putin-agreed-to-team-up-on-cybersecurity Immediately changed his mind on joint cyber-security effort with Russia after GOP Senator Lindsay Graham calls it, “not the dumbest idea ever, but pretty close.” http://fortune.com/2017/07/10/trump-russia-cyber-security-gop-criticism/ After months of claiming (and reporting on security clearance forms) that no one from the Trump campaign ever met with any Russians regarding the campaign, it is admitted by the administration that three members of the Trump campaign did meet with a Russian lawyer to get “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. Is that okay? http://www.npr.org/2017/07/09/536345533/trump-son-admits-to-meeting-russian-lawyer-with-offer-of-helpful-info-for-campai

I could go on. I realized as I was writing this that I am happy to disagree about personalities, parties, and policies. I surely disagree with Mike Pence or Paul Ryan about policies and platforms and values. But, I would not object to their behavior as unacceptable for the Office of the President. However, according to me and my “Sanity Check” group (including Jack Crittenden, Staycie Sena, and a few other friends who felt like we needed such a group after 45 was elected), all of the above is evidence that this POTUS has stepped so far outside the norms of the Presidency that he is seriously damaging the Office of POTUS and the standing of the United States on the world stage. Listed above is clear documentation of 45 ways in which 45 is damaging the reputation of the United States. Even if you don’t hold the government in any high esteem, and you think that the government should be run like a business, wouldn’t a CEO be fired over any one of the things cited above?

Can you honestly say that someone who has claimed, or said, or done these things is NOT harming the United States? Do you really want as President any person who claimed, or said, or did any of these things? If not, and you can recognize that this person is degrading the office of POTUS and harming our country, then you must recognize the cogency of the following simple argument:

P1: I love the United States.

P2: 45 is harming the United States.

C: Therefore, 45 must resign.