To many people it’s one of their biggest nightmares.

And there’s a good possibility it can be one of yours as well.

At first you may not think anything of it. You’ll just keep going about your business day in and day out, month in and month out, year in and year out.

And little by little it creeps up on you.

But at the same time something very unusual and satisfying is taking place.

The seemingly twisting and turning of events over time adds even more to this already ongoing phenomena.

And as strange as it also seems we have a tendency to pass this on to our loved ones… sometimes without even realizing it.

How do you know it’s happening to you?

Well, you’ll know when you start thinking and speaking about it more often as time goes on.

I’m really talking about two things here…

One, how you see life currently going on around you…

And two, how you used to see life going on around you in the past.

The first is the apparent nightmare. The second is the apparent better way of life.

What I’m referring to is the “good old days” mindset. I’m sure you’ve had it at some point in time. Most people have. I have as well.

Then something came along (that was there all along) which not only changed the way I saw things, but also how life is designed to work.

And this led to living a more fulfilled life.

Before realizing what this is, it’s important to ask yourself…

Do you miss the “good old days?”

1. The age of innocence

When you look back to your days growing up as a youth in your hometown, you can’t help but see it as a time of innocence. Besides you… your parents, their parents, your friends, and your friends parents have done this as well. The only difference is typically the generation.

For you it may have been the 1970’s or 80’s. For your parents perhaps it was the 1940’s, and for their parents even before that. In any case it was still a time of “innocence.”

And this is fair to say because it is during these times that we perceived life as it used to be…in many cases the “good old days” because it had that “innocence” element attached to it.

I remember growing up in New Jersey and would hear about this frequently. Back in the late 70’s early 80’s I would hear about how “innocent” it was back in my parents time (the 40’s and 50’s). I heard the same thing from my grandparents back in their time as well.

As time went on I began to notice that this age of innocence is always there for every person. Yes, there may be a “sensitivity” to the era you grew up in. However, as long as you’re still alive, you’re still growing. So therefore, right now it’s still an age of innocence for you.

In other words, it’s still the “good old days” but now you also have the “good new days.”

2. Good times Bad times

You hear people frequently say that those were the “good old days” or that they wish it was like the “good old days” or that it was better back then and so on.

Here’s something very interesting…

If you find yourself now saying, “I miss the good old days”, take a look back at that time and ask yourself if you saw it back then as being “the good old days.”

For example, if you saw 30 years ago as being your “good old days”, take a look previous to that. Were those the “good old days” too?

Now of course this will vary depending on your age.

Take my parents for example. As of 2016 my mother is 77. My father…83. I remember back in the 1980’s they would say how much it was better back in their time…the 1940’s and 50’s, and that the then current time (the 80’s) weren’t the same, they were worse.

When I spoke with them about this back in 2015, I heard them say how much better it was in the 80’s and how today (then 2015) just isn’t the same…or how better it was back in the 80’s than it is today.

Of course I’m just giving one example of this but here’s the point…

No matter what era of time you’re talking about there is the so called “good” and the so called “bad”, the positives and the negatives of that time.

Also keep in mind that today—with the advances in technology—people and events are more under the microscope than ever. So, what we weren’t aware of “back in the day” was there…we just weren’t as aware of it as we are today.

Some people will say that it was more “simple” back then and that today is more complicated. When you really look close it’s no different, just a little more advanced…and much of that has to do with the tremendous advances in technology.

So why is all of this important? How does it apply to you?

Because if you’re still wishing it was like it was back then, back in the “good old days”, you’ll miss out on the opportunities in front of you today…

And on top of that more likely to have more of those “nightmares” that “today” is horrible, bad, and more negative.

Therefore, as you continue to live your amazing life, just know that you’ll have just as many supports and challenges, up moments and down moments, along with new things coming in with the “old” going out, as you do at any point in time.

As I like to say…

“The more things change the more they stay the same.”

3. Living in the golden years

So where do you go from here? Is it a good idea to look back at those “good old days” or just move on to the “good new days?” And how can you use each to your advantage?

This now brings us back to what I mentioned in the beginning…that at the same time something very unusual and satisfying is taking place.

And here’s what it is…

Everything that has taken place in your life, right up to the current moment, is helping you in every area of your life moving forward.

What took place in those “good old days” are just as “good” and beneficial to you now as it was back then. Rather than hoping it was like it used to be, it’s much wiser to appreciate things as they were back then…

And then see how “good” and beneficial things are today. These are the “good new days” that are also the “good old days”…just like it was back when you were growing up.

Along with this, look at today as also living in the Golden Years.

You can look at the Golden Years as being a combination of your “good old days” and what you experience today.

This helps you create those special moments that you’ll look back on years from now and say how amazing it was.

Yes, you’ll have the “ups” and “downs”…

But you’ll also have the fulfillment that comes along with it…the fulfillment that you’re living an inspired life.

And by living this fulfilling and inspiring life you’ll see just how special of a person you are…and others will see it too.

Remember…

This is your time to shine and show the world how much you do matter by just being who you are.