DO YOU REALLY EVER WANT TO SHOOT YOUR AGE!

“I'll shoot my age if I have to live to be 105. ~Bob Hope”

I recently celebrated my birthday. And when you turn 65, often it is referred to as a milestone. I guess that is because 100 years ago, the average lifespan was considerably less.

Of course part of celebrating a “big” birthday includes putting up with all of the supposed well intended comments from your friends. You know the ones:

“We were going to put 65 candles on your cake, but we were afraid a jet might mistake it for a runway.”

“Turning 65 means sometimes you laugh so hard the tears run down your leg.” “You know you’re turning 65 when you start ordering drive-up food at a mailbox.”

“What’s the best thing about turning 65? No more calls from life insurance salesmen.”

(I really hate this one) “Get ready for the 65-year-old shuffle: shuffling along, shuffling cards, and playing shuffleboard.”

“Advice for 65-year-olds: use valet parking. Valets don’t forget where they parked your car.”

“Where can 65-year-old men find younger women who are interested in them? In the bookstore under “Fiction.”

The better question that should be asked is “where can you find a bookstore?” But the comment I enjoyed the most was from a golfing buddy who declared, “This may be the year that you shoot your age!” In golf, an "age shooter" is a golfer whose score matches or beats his age. For example, a golfer of age 70 who shoots a 70 or better is an age shooter.

On the PGA tour, that record belongs to Sam Snead. Slammin' Sam fired a 67 at the Quad Cities Open in 1979, when he was 67 years old. Then he set a new record a day later, shooting 66. In my case, with all certainty, it is not going to happen this year. Nor will I score within 25 years of my age.

But his remark got me to thinking. When will I shoot my age? When I am 90? I’ll take it as I hope to be playing golf forever. Or will it be when I am in my 80’s? That sounds ambitious. So let’s think about it. Is it easier to shoot 68 when you're 68-years old or is it easier to shoot 89 when you're 89 years old. Well, the 68 when you're 68 or the 71 when you're 71 is just not going to happen for many golfers! And I say this with the understanding that most golfers will never score under par for 18-holes because only about 1 in every 7,000 golfers will break par in their lifetime!

Which begs the question do you ever really want to shoot your age? My best round ever was a 93. And considering that I have only been playing for less than four years, my friends who started playing at the time they graduated from training wheels have said that I have made tremendous strides.

Of course it was not too long ago that I would lose more balls than there were holes in a round of golf. But with lessons, lots of practice on the range, persistence, and determination, I have reached where I am today.

Of course I would love to break 90. Who wouldn’t? And it will happen. But shoot my age? Sounds good but not realistic. I prefer to dream of birdies, eagles, and even a hole in one on my favorite par 3. Of course, when I am 75 it would be really cool to shoot 75. But I am in no rush to reach that birthday milestone.