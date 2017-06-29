Do You Really Know Who You Voted For? Or Why?

U.S. President Donald Trump claims he was cheated out of winning a majority because of "millions of illegals” that shouldn’t have been allowed to vote for his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

He has charged Mike Pence, his Vice President, to form a commission to investigate and make recommendations. They probably will not find anything, and most experts predict the effort useless. Nonetheless, because they are some dead people on the rolls, and Pew Research found 1in 8 names “inaccurate, out of state or registered in duplicate states” it will likely unfold, if only to justify new, tighter restrictions.

But a larger question about voting and the voter in the recent elections, and perhaps other nations too, merits a closer look.

For one, people are voting less. More, they seem to be voting without knowing or caring what that vote will accomplish if anything.

The American Prospect says, “ Participation is vital to political democracy. Yet in the past quarter century our rate of voting participation has dropped sharply and shows no signs of rebounding. In 1988 just 50.2 percent of voting-age adults voted for President, down from 62.8 percent in 1960. Voting for lesser offices, chronically lower than presidential voting, has fallen dramatically as well. In 1986 only 33.4 percent of the voting-age population participated in House elections. The last time half the eligible population cast ballots in House elections in a presidential year was 1972.”

Gender, issues, location, education and income are all factors but according to the The Wall Street Journal “The clearest dividing line in this year’s presidential election now falls along educational lines: Whites without a college degree have consolidated behind Donald Trump and those with a four-year degree are tending to back Hillary Clinton.”

Other reports confirmed that in the U.S. and other countries, education tends to skew voting preferences. But, those with less education and higher wages make it difficult to be precise.

Taking one’s educational attainment, as Singapore’s Lee Kwan Yew once suggested, also masks certain realities that make democracy work. So maybe setting the limit on who can vote based on educational attainment is neither correct or constitutional. Yet, disparities exist that may be remedied.

Writing in the magazine Progressive, a telling observation is that “most Americans don’t know the differences between state legislators and U.S. Senators, or between state and federal governments. They can’t name the levels of government, and have no idea which level is responsible for what functions. They think presidents make laws and spend tax dollars. They think we have Constitutional rights to “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness”.

Maybe that’s why Richard Dreyfuss, the actor, wants to bring back civics into the classroom. He has said, in founding an organization called the Dreyfuss Initiative: “It's an organization founded to revive civic awareness and teach our children what they must to keep our country vibrant and strong.” He has warned “ that we could lose America if we don't turn things around right now ... Freedom and liberty should not be just abstract notions ... Democracy requires people to be engaged...our free society requires thinking, common sense and most of all, action.”

No doubt this effort could help. Citizenship, after all, requires some history and understanding of the political system. It is widely believed that a new citizen ought to know some basic facts about America.

Maybe a test? We certainly require one for every person seeking citizenship.

It’s not that easy either. There are 100 questions on the test every citizen should be able to answer like: "What is the supreme law of the land? What does the Constitution do? What is an amendment? What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution? What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment? How many amendments does the Constitution have? What did the Declaration of Independence do? What is freedom of religion? What is the “rule of law? Or what stops one branch of government from becoming too powerful?"