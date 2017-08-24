Do You Really Need That Cheeseburger... or are You Just Pavlov's Human?

Cave men, our primal ancestors, survived on grains, if they could find them.

Berries.

Meat and fish.

They didn't unga-bunga themselves every single night to the pantry, and unga-bunga themselves to the M&Ms.

Biologically, we are still primal beings.

If you’ve studied human biology and attraction, you understand that when you connect with somebody for the very first time, it's primal.

If you get into the energy of who you are, most of the things you do are primal. When you're truly attracted to somebody, it's a primal attraction.

A real attraction is a primal attraction. A made-up attraction is a Pavlov attraction.

It's the way you think you're supposed to feel and supposed to be.

Movies have a way of making us into Pavlov's romantic.

We expect white picket fences, and happy ending.

People are Pavlov’s humans on ever surface, especially when that's it comes down to the way they eat food.

Kids are rewarded with ice cream. “Good kid. Here's some sugar to make you feel better.”

They aren't born with the craving for sugar. That is created from Pavlov Mom and Pavlov Dad.

“Oh look how cute it is to give a kid an ice cream cone.”

We train our children to be sugar addicts.

Hence, they become Pavlov's children.

We don't allow our kids to curse, but we allow them to consume sh*t food.

And what happens to Pavlov's children? They grow up to Pavlov's adults. And they have weight issues.

Those weight issues turn into confidence issues.

They turn into many different things, and it's one of the many Pavlovian things we do to our children.

So when we become adults, we have food that feels good to us.

And then we have a Pavlovian moment.

We reach for the chocolate or the ice cream. We crave it.

We think that our body craves it, but in reality it has been our mind that has been trained to crave it. Sugar is one of the most addicting things. As addicting as alcohol or nicotine.

So our parents have trained us to literally go and have sugar after we have a really good healthy meal.

You have zero chance of burning it off when you're sleeping. So every time you scoop yourself the ice cream, or eat yourself a bowl of sugar...

You're basically allowing it to sit in your stomach all night long, and literally attack every fat cell in your body.

You have been Pavloved by your parents.

You can thank mom and dad for Pavloving your body.

So how do you go about and train yourself out of the so-called craving that you think you need, and you think you desire?

First off, give yourself an honest assessment.

You don't need to jump on a scale.

Scales need to be thrown out the window, because we’re obsessed with one single number that doesn't reach what our Pavlov doctors told us we should be.

So what do you do? You look at your body.

You look at your stomach, your arms, your neck, your face, your thighs, your butt.

You look at everything. You ask you yourself the question, “Is this the exact way I’ve really chosen to look?”

It's a raw assessment and it's an honest one, because I can tell you, your Pavlovian conditioning is greatly affecting the way that you look and process sugars and fats in your body.

Reward the child with a bowl of ice cream before they go to bed, and you're teaching that child that it's okay to eat garbage as they slowly sleep through the night.

You need to realize is that you've trained yourself to be this way.

You're training your children to be this way. And if your kids are overweight, it's nobody's fault but your own.

Don't just take my word for it. Google it. Google the effects of sugar and saturated fat on the inside of your body as well.

It leads to inflammation, which leads to cancer and other diseases.

You may be fine right now because you're younger, but as you age, it gets worse. And you’ll have issues from diabetes to to heart disease to Alzheimer's.

There's a direct correlation between your brain function and what you eat.

Most people don't think about that. Why? Instant gratification. Plus we truly believe that the crap diet that we've been trained to have is actually okay for us.

You've been trained this way by your Pavlovian mom and Pavlovian dad.

You were once a Pavlov's child.

You were once walking around innocent, and you were taught that sugar is a reward.

That eating a bag of Doritos is okay.

Just about everything that you've done, you can really trace back to the Pavlovian mom and dad you had, from your emotions, to the way you handle things, to the way you eat food.

It's time you really looked at yourself in the mirror, emotionally, mentally, and physically.

Ask yourself, is this really the best that you can be?

Do you want to be the best that you can be?

Do you really want to put health and make it a priority?

I've done this years ago and I went to the doctor.

I was addicted to starches, rice, pasta, potato chips, pretzels.

My blood sugar went through the roof. It was at pre-diabetic levels.

He said, lay off all that stuff, you'll be fine.

And I did. I lost some weight. My blood sugar went down.

And that’s a choice you all need to make at one point in your life. But it's better to make it now before the damage is actually done.