“There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” Albert Einstein

Today feels like a great day for a miracle, doesn’t it?

Webster defines a miracle as: an extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention in human affairs; an extremely outstanding or unusual event, thing, or accomplishment.

But from my point of view, miracles are much easier to manifest than Webster makes it seem. You are a divine being having a human experience so it is totally possibly for you to create an unusual, extraordinary event in your life today. That’s why I like the spiritual definition of a miracle: a change in perception.

You see all you need to do to be a miracle maker is shift the way you look at things. The majority of suffering or stagnation in life comes from the meaning we make out of the things that are happening in our lives and NOT from what actually is happening.

Do you want a miracle? If the answer is yes (and quite honestly I don’t see why it wouldn’t be unless you really enjoy suffering), then think of something in your life that you currently wish was different. Perhaps it’s your current job, relationship status or physical appearance. Or it could be something that’s annoying you or a to-do you’ve been putting off. Now commit to seeing it whatever it is differently – CHANGE YOUR PERCEPTION of it. Tell yourself a different story than the one you’ve been telling yourself and you are a miracle maker!!

Really sometimes the most profound changes in your experience can come from committing to making the simplest of changes. Life doesn’t have to be so hard if you believe in miracles.

Do you believe?

With love from your fellow miracle maker,

Christine