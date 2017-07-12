Do you want to be happy?

That may seem like a silly question, but it's a question that I am constantly asking myself! How much longer am I willing to sacrifice my happiness and joy at my persistence of focusing on all the things I seem to not like about my life, or countlessly worrying about the things I cannot change?

The truth is, seeking the spark outside of ourselves will only ever bring us back in to where we started.

Being loved, accepted and nourished is how we manage to go forward in life. If we do not receive this from an external source our growth process is to learn to give it to ourselves.

This is such good news! Looking within IS our gateway to personal freedom and peace AND we have complete authority of our lives. The choice to let go of overstayed tendencies to predict and control outcomes, by setting expectations around our terms and conditions of love, is always ours to make.

By supporting ourselves in pivoting away from being the Actors and Actresses of our lives, and into the role of Lovers, the questions become:

How do I feel about myself?

Do I love myself?

Do I respect what I have achieved and the efforts I have made?

Do I admire all that I am?

The mind creates duality, and the Heart seeks to unify. When we live life from our Ego's, we constantly seek outside for our next fix- our next relationship fix, job fix, control fix. Ego judgements and mis-beliefs cloud our encounters, so we never truly do see the truth- in fact, we only see our pain and suffering projected out.

As an Actress/Actor in the play of Ego, we have expectations about the how and whom we can love. If someone falls outside of the realm of the conditions, love is withheld. They love in the limited way they have been loved, with judgement, and criticism for what doesn’t fit into their framework. They love through imitation rather than true feeling. Resulting in relationships that very often dry up because there is limited capacity to hold love in their hearts.

Living from our hearts is a lifestyle choice destined to enrich our experiences with joy + delight. Look for people who live according to their hearts + want love in their lives. Evoke the energy of compassion into your everyday experiences.

Speak with courage, speak in truth.

Lovers ground of being is centered in the Heart. They love unconditionally, and heal the tight, hard places in those they touch because they bring warmth and acceptance. Lovers generate goodness and are genuinely embracing and kind. Their love is inclusive, uniting those on the outside. Sharing love with everyone, they know that to love is to live- knowing a Lover changes changes your life for the good.

We never really do have control. Let go of the illusion and pivot. Be patient, be kind- first to yourself then to others.

Share love. Love is free, unconditional + limitless- allow it to flow.

Believe that you are all that you need and more.

No matter the outcome, no matter the exchange of words, remember: you are perfect and entirely lovable just as you are.