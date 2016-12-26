New 'Doctor Who' Trailer Will Have You Running For The TARDIS

“Doctor Who” is returning to our TV screens with a brand new companion.

Shortly before the sci-fi series’ Christmas special aired Sunday, Whovians were treated to a sneak peek of the show’s tenth season on YouTube.

The tense minute-long trailer sees Peter Capaldi’s titular character being joined by new sidekick Bill Potts, played by English actress Pearl Mackie. She takes over the role from Jenna Coleman, who portrayed his former companion Clara Oswald since 2012.