Doctors at Johns Hopkins to Perform World's First Character Transplant on Sean Spicer

Baltimore, MD: Doctors at Johns Hopkins Medical Center announced today they will attempt the world’s first character transplant on former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer.

Dr. Martin Tuck, head of the surgical team that will perform the sixteen hour operation said the candidates are chosen due to the gravity of their situation. “Can you think of anyone else more in need of a procedure like this?” Said Dr. Tuck. “It’s no coincidence Sean Spicer will be the first to undergo this type of procedure. He’s the perfect candidate. Shallow, apathetic, easily bought. A real jellyfish.” says Dr. Tuck.

H.I.S. (Human Invertebracy Syndrome) affects over half the population, and apparently, most sufferers are not even aware they have it. “These tragic souls live virtually meaningless lives. Overwhelmed by a constant, daily feeling of emptiness and despair, never really knowing they suffer from a terrible illness.” Dr. Tuck says the easiest way to find out if you have H.I.S. is if you lie for a living.

Mr. Spicer’s lifelong struggle with H.I.S. shows how dire a person’s situation can become. Dr. Tuck comments, “His life to this point must’ve been a living hell. Imagine constantly letting those you care about down, always trying to cover up one lie with another, flip-flopping every two seconds, etc. All due to this terrible affliction.”

However, Mr. Spicer was apparently overjoyed when hearing the news he was accepted.

“Upon hearing the news, he broke down sobbing” says Dr. Tuck. He added, “How would you react if, for the past year of your life you played a starring role in the destruction of our democracy and you knew there was nothing you could do about it? Hopefully, after the procedure, and a lengthy rehab at a soup kitchen in Hoboken, Mr. Spicer will develop morals, ethics, an opinion, and possibly even the ability to think for himself.”

Charles M. Smith, Mr. Spicer’s donor, was an eighty-six year-old machinist from Boston. After the death of his wife in 1986, Mr. Smith worked three minimum wage jobs to support his four kids. One of them disabled. Never accepting government assistance, Mr. Smith put all four of his kids through college. His eldest son, John, said no matter how bad their situation, each Christmas, his father would donate half his paycheck to charity.

“We are honored to have our father’s character be implanted in such a needy recipient as Mr. Spicer” said Mr. Smith. “Hopefully, going forward, he will be able to live a normal life and not be such a transparent dipshit.”